What does the hourglass mean on Snapchat?

You may have seen the hourglass emoji pop up next to your friend’s name on Snapchat, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know about the hourglass on Snapchat.

Snapchat has been a hugely popular place for people to connect with their friends for years now, allowing people to send each other disappearing pictures, videos, and direct messages, as well as post to their stories.

When you talk to someone on the platform often enough, you will sometimes end up with an emoji next to their name, such as a heart, which indicates something about your relationship to this person on the app (for example, you might be someone’s ‘best friend’ on the platform.)

You may have seen an hourglass pop up next to the name of one of your friends, but what does this emoji actually mean on Snapchat? Here’s what you need to know.

What does the hourglass emoji mean on Snapchat?

If the hourglass emoji appears next to your friend’s name on Snapchat, it means your streak with that person is ending soon.

If you have a streak with someone, it means you have messaged each other everyday for a certain number of consecutive days. This is indicated by a number and a fire emoji next to someone’s name, indicating how long the streak has been.

Once the hourglass pops up, you only have a few hours to exchange snaps with that person before your streak runs out. It’s important to note that snaps and chats sent in group chats don’t count toward your streak.

So, if there’s an hourglass emoji by your friend’s name on Snapchat, make sure you snap them ASAP to avoid losing your streak.

