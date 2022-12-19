Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

GTS is a term frequently used on Snapchat and other social media platforms — if you want to find out what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat continues to be one of the top social media platforms for people to communicate with their friends and other people online, through the means of direct messages, videos, stories, and more.

On the app, there are a number of different terms and abbreviations that makes messaging even simpler, with many of these terms also used across other social media apps.

You might have seen ‘GTS’ used by friends or contacts on the app, whether that’s in the caption of the story, or in a message sent directly to you.

If you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

What does GTS mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, ‘GTS’ often stands for ‘Go To Sleep.’ Someone might use this term when the other person in the conversation is tired, or when it is getting late.

You will primarily see this meaning of GTS in direct messages, but you may also see it used in Story captions as well.

Another popular meaning of GTS is ‘good times,’ however, in this instance you may be more likely to see it written in lowercase.

This can be used when reminiscing on a fond memory, and you might see people using it when posting an old picture or video.

