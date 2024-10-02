What does ‘No one jumps for the beef’ mean? Minecraft Parkour Civilization meme explained

Users have been left confused after X became filled with tweets referring to “no one jumps for the beef.” But despite thousands of tweets, it can be hard to understand what they mean.

It’s impossible to predict what the next big viral meme will be. From blue smurf cats to green mall wizards and live reactions from videos, it can truly be anything that the internet decides to take an interest in.

The latest meme to go viral on X has thousands of users confused as it often references Minecraft and Parkour in the same sentence.

Despite thousands of tweets saying “No one jumps for the beef” it can be difficult to understand what it means and where it originally came from.

What is Parkour Civilization?

Parkour Civilization refers to the story of a “parkour noob” born into a Minecraft world that is completely centered around the sport. It’s a series on YouTube made by a creator named Evbo, who uploaded the first episode of the series to YouTube on October 5, 2023.

The series followed one individual trying to navigate constant jumping challenges as a “parkour noob” in a bizarre world.

The premise of the series is that social hierarchies are based on how good you are at parkour, with “noobs” forced to live in an underworld of single blocks of land suspended in the sky, subsisting on just enough food to live as they train in hopes of making it to the “pros.”

The series made its way onto X in September 2024 as thousands of tweets appeared on the platform, resulting in a brand new meme.

What do the ‘No one jumps for the beef’ tweets mean?

“No one jumps for the beef” is a quote directly from the Parkour Civilization series and refers to the players getting different rewards for the jumps they do; they can do a one block jump for a raw chicken, or a one block vertical jump for some beef.

“Here in Parkour Civilization, no one chooses to jump for the beef. It’s better to be safe and do the block jump for the chicken than risk your entire life for just half a hunger bar more,” the main character explains in the series.

On September 26, X user @clown_depot reposted the first Parkour Civilization TikTok video along with the beef quote and gained over 14.4 million views in a few days. It also collected over 9,000 quote tweets full of memes and praise for Evbo’s storytelling.

As more people watched the series, they soon began to use old and new meme formats to reference Parkour Civilization in different ways.

Several users even compared the series to popular anime, as well as dystopian fiction such as Mad Max: Fury Road.

Users are really letting their creativity flow as more and more memes are created, including one user saying “LeBron James reportedly failed to jump for the beef” or using the quote to reference other games, such as Super Mario Bros or Banjo-Kazooie.

