Dua Lipa’s reaction to ukulele busker at Glastonbury becomes viral meme

Dua Lipa’s reaction to a busker singing and playing the ukulele for her at Glastonbury has become a viral meme on social media.

After performing as a headliner at the Glastonbury Festival 2024, Dua Lipa was enjoying some downtime wandering around the 15,000-acre site when a fan with a ukulele approached her.

The busker introduced himself to the ‘No Rules’ hitmaker, and said: “I want to play you 30 seconds of my song and if you like it, I just want your reaction.”

Reluctantly agreeing and glancing at the camera, she listened as he launched into exactly 30 seconds of his ukulele song. Before he could continue, Dua cut him off, saying: “Well done, mate. So good, so good,” before attempting to make her escape.

“Can I get a hug?” the busker then asked, and she politely obliged before walking away with her boyfriend Callum Turner, who was waiting nearby.

Although Dua said the performance was good and stayed to listen, her awkward facial expression during the ukulele song quickly became a meme, with fans comparing it to relatable scenarios.

“When your mom runs into someone who ‘knew you as a baby’ at the grocery store,” Twitter user lukasbattle captioned a clip of the popstar looking uncomfortable.

Another user, lostinmilou, reposted a similar video of Dua awkwardly smiling and captioned it: “Me when a guy tries to flirt with me.”

Twitter user MattMcElheron posted the same clip, writing: “Interview panel waiting for you to stop so they can give it to the internal candidate.”

Dua’s facial expression eventually turned into a reaction gif, with many social media users sharing it in response to various relatable moments.

Last week, A$AP Rocky’s reaction to Rihanna rapping ‘TGIF’ also went viral and instantly became a meme, as netizens added their rendition of what he was likely thinking while watching her.