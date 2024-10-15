Twitch streamer under fire after jumping fence into tiger exhibit at zoo

Twitch streamer ‘HateCaps’ is facing backlash from netizens after broadcasting himself jumping the fence into a tiger exhibit at a zoo.

It’s not unusual to see influencers undergo the occasional over-the-top stunt in the name of going viral, but viewers think one content creator has taken things too far.

HateCaps is a partnered Twitch streamer with over 45,000 followers who is part of the ‘Content Boys,’ a group of broadcasters who upload videos together on YouTube.

Twitch: HateCaps HateCaps is coming under fire thanks to a stunt he pulled at a zoo’s tiger exhibit.

During one of HateCaps’ October broadcasts, the streamer was filming his trip to a zoo when he decided to up the ante and jumped over the fence surrounding a tiger exhibit, despite his cameraman telling him to “chill.”

As soon as he hopped the fence, an older woman standing nearby warned him that she would “report” him.

“I don’t care about you, I care about the tiger,” she said.

“You should know better,” another woman said nearby. “The tiger doesn’t. …shut up and walk away.”

A clip from HateCaps’ broadcast has gone viral across social media as netizens weigh in on the streamer’s antics, largely critical of both his life-threatening stunt and his altercation with the two other zoogoers.

“If he wants to be there so bad, put him in the cage,” one wrote on Twitter/X.

“That kind of behavior is not only dangerous, but also disrespectful to the animals and the rules in place to protect both visitors and wildlife,” another argued. “Streamers should be setting a better example.”

Article continues after ad

“Not a good look for bystanders. Imagine a kid seeing this and thinking he can do the same,” yet another said.

At the time of writing, HateCaps has not been banned from Twitch, and his channel is still accessible.

This isn’t the first time HateCaps has sparked outrage for his on-stream antics, either. In July, the streamer set off fireworks in Walmart, setting off a similar tide of criticism against him.