Fortnite’s Snoop Dogg Emote sparks controversy over Crip Walk inspiration

Fortnite’s new Chapter 2 Remix season has added Snoop Dogg along with plenty of themed content for the rap icon. However, the “Snoop’s Walk” Emote has sparked debate online for imitating the “Crip Walk,” a dance associated with the Crips gang of Los Angeles.

Following Snoop’s Emote release into the Fortnite in-game shop on November 2, there have been several viral posts hitting out against its addition. It has even been called “dangerous” because it can be purchased by children using the game’s V-Bucks currency.

“Cultural awareness and education about appropriation is incredibly important. having people (especially children) inevitably recreate crip-walking is incredibly dangerous.” One post read, which has garnered over 160K likes in a day.

They added: “Fortnite has always been s***ty about appropriation and giving proper credit, but this is to an even worse degree than normal.”

“Insane to me that snoop allowed this,” one of the top comments read. “Bag must’ve been real fat cause nothing excuses this,” the original poster replied.

“A bunch of nerds and lil kids boutta be doing [this dance] not understanding the problems that could come with it,” another said.

A similar viral post stated: “some random kid is gonna try this in the wrong area and will end up on the news,” reaching over 185,000 likes.

However, some disagreed. “As someone that has participated in everything that the dance means, it’s about time it gets watered down. Let the kids have fun with it. It’s done enough damn,” a user stated.

“This is not crip walking stop reaching,” one argued, as another elaborated: “They called it the Snoop Dogg walk because that’s how Snoop Dogg danced before he start crip walking.”

At the time of writing, the emote can be purchased individually for 500 V-Bucks in Fortnite, or as part of the D-O-Double-G Bundle for 3,500 V-Bucks.

You can also check out all the content added for the rap star within the Chapter 2 Remix patch notes for the main Battle Royale mode, and the Fortnite Festival Season 6 update.

