Who is the tiny green mall wizard going viral on TikTok?

A tiny green mall wizard is taking over TikTok, the viral character capturing viewers under his spell. But what is the fuss all about?

As of late, you may have spotted an unusual character exploring various locations within the walls of a mall.

Donning a light green robe, pointed white hat, bushy brows, and a beard, the tiny green mall wizard has captured fans’ hearts across TikTok.

But what exactly is the deal with the strange wizard crawling around shopping centers, and who is hiding beneath his robe? Here is everything to know.

Who is the tiny green mall wizard?

The tiny green mall wizard is the creation of Russian content creation Crawly, who goes by ‘crawly_possessed‘ on the platform.

Crawly is no stranger to the bizarre crouched waddle that the wizard utilizes to get around, however, the green-clad character is a relatively new invention.

The first time the wizard appeared on Crawly’s TikTok account was on June 27, with sped-up footage following the character as he explored a mall before finally finding rest under a food court bar table.

The video received nearly 18 million views and three million likes, with viewers swarming to the comments to share their love for the wizard, cementing the character into TikTok lore.

There has since even been fanart of the wizard; artist Shan Horan posted to X (formerly Twitter) multiple digital sketches of the wizard with his little dip net: “Obsessed with the tiny green mall wizard.”

And Shan isn’t the only artist inspired by the wizard gnome, as various renditions of the character have since been posted.

While the internet’s obsession with the character may be baffling to some, it doesn’t look like Crawly’s character will lose fans’ favor anytime soon: “I have no idea where this trend came from but I’m up for it.”