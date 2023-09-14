What is the blue smurf cat on TikTok? Viral meme explained

TikTok has been going crazy over an image of what they call a smurf cat, or a Shailushai. It’s become so well-loved that it’s now turned into its own meme. But what exactly is a smurf cat and where did it come from?

TikTok continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users constantly engaging with each other’s videos, and taking part in the latest trends and challenges.

One of the most recent trends on the app has to do with a “smurf cat”. Yes, you read that right.

The hashtag smurfcat has over 691.9 million views, with the Russian hashtag #шайлушай having an additional 443.1 million views.

But what exactly is a smurf cat, where did it come from, and why are people on TikTok loving it so much?

What is the blue smurf cat on TikTok?

The blue smurf cat is a creature that looks like a mix of a smurf, a cat, and a mushroom and has become a huge meme on social media.

The creature was created by Nate Hallinan, who, in 2014 wondered what Smurfs would look like if they were actually real.

Nine years later, the little blue cat smurf, which has become known as Shailushai or шайлушай, has taken over TikTok, and his appearance is almost always paired with the Alan Walker song “The Spectre”, particularly with the lyrics: “We live. We Love. We Lie.”

Posts featuring Shailushai are getting thousands of comments and have ignited a trend of inserting Shailushai into all sorts of scenarios, and it has even made its way into Minecraft.

One of the first uses of the cute little scamp seems to have been by a TikTokker called ghojam1, who discovered it and used it in a TikTok in August and instantly went on to get 2.2 million views.

Another trend is to be the first to comment: “Image isn’t loading but I swear to god if it is the Smurf cat”.

This is not the only trend taking TikTok by storm recently. People have been obsessed with a variety of different “girl trends” throughout the summer, including girl dinner, girl hammer, and girl math. But now, the guys have started their own trend showing off their “boy dinners”.

