TikToker reveals the right way to grate cheese and it’s blowing everyone’s minds

A TikToker has gone viral for revealing the right way to grate cheese, blowing everyone’s minds on the platform.

In addition to featuring viral trends, TikTok has become one of the go-to platforms for life hacks. Whether that be money-saving tips or cooking and food advice, the app always features new tricks for users to try out.

The latest food tip to go viral on TikTok comes from user Brenna Breedlove, known as go4gobbler on the platform, whose new video showcasing how to grate cheese correctly has blown the minds of millions on the app.

The video, which has amassed over 23.3 million views in just five days, breaks down how to use a cheese grater to the maximum effect.

One that makes the task simple while ensuring you don’t accidentally slice your knuckles or fingertips when using it.

The TikTok begins with Breedlove holding a block of cheese in one hand and the cheese grater in the other. Before beginning her task, however, Breedlove flips the grater on its side, places the block of cheese above it and begins grating it.

Typically, people would stand the cheese grater upright and use one of the sides to slide the cheese up and down.

However, this can be a dangerous game to play as the closer the item you are grating gets to the actual tool, the more significant the chance of your fingers getting caught and, in turn, hurting yourself,

The grated cheese can then fall into the grater below, and Breedlove barely looks at what she is doing to emphasize how easy this method is.

Fellow TikTok users have gone crazy over this new tip, with many sharing their thanks and revealing how shocked they have never thought to do this before.

“You mean to tell me for 40 years,” wrote one viewer, while another added that this tip “could have saved [their] knuckles a long time ago.”