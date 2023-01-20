TikTokers are using the term ‘dupe’ as part of a viral trend that’s taking over the platform. If you’re out of the loop on this trend, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is the best place to go to find viral content, whether that’s one-off clips, or whole trends that spawn thousands of videos and generate millions of views and likes on the app.

One of the latest trends to take over For You Pages across the world is being dubbed the ‘dupe’ or ‘doop’ trend.

This normally sees users going to a store, holding up various different items, and saying things like, “Lululemon dupe,” or “Gucci dupe.”

Article continues after ad

Videos featuring the trend have racked up millions of likes and views, but some viewers have been left baffled about what it’s all about. If you’re also confused, here’s everything to know about what ‘dupe’ means on TikTok.

What does ‘dupe’ mean on TikTok?

‘Dupe’ is a shortened version of the word ‘duplicate,’ and is often used to refer to a product that is very similar to a product from a popular brand, but cheaper.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On TikTok, it has become a trend to pick up random items and joke that they are dupes for bigger brands, by saying the brand name, and then ‘dupe.’

Article continues after ad

People have been saying the word in a specific way so that it often sounds more like ‘doop,’ and as a result, you may see the term written as ‘doop’ in videos that are associated with this trend.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes