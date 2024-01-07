What does RT mean on TikTok?

If you’re an active TikTok or social media user, you have probably stumbled across the popular term ‘RT.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Social media platform TikTok is renowned for its countless entertaining short-form videos, and it has become a breeding ground for new slang and expressions.

There are a number of different terms and acronyms used on the app to make it faster for people to talk with each other. But if you’re out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of these.

Article continues after ad

The term ‘RT’ is widely recognized as an acronym for “Retweet” on most social media apps. This originated from Twitter and refers to the action of sharing or reposting someone else’s tweet. However, when used on TikTok, it has an alternative meaning. Here’s everything to know.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio

RT meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, RT usually stands for ‘Real Talk.’ It’s a phrase commonly used to introduce or request an honest, sincere, or direct conversation or opinion about a topic.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As you can guess, this term can be used in a variety of contexts. For example, a user might post a video discussing mental health with the caption “RT: It’s okay not to be okay,” indicating that they are sharing a genuine personal experience or viewpoint.

Alternatively, “RT” can be used in comments when users want to express agreement with a point made in a video, implying that they believe the statement is truthful or important.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it is frequently used on TikTok, the term isn’t unique to the platform, so you may see it used across various other social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Snapchat.

If you’re struggling to understand some of the most used words on TikTok, such as ‘mid,’ or ‘BFFR,’ then you can check out our slang guide here.