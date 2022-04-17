VTuber Veibae cops first ever Twitch ban

VTuber Veibae was banned on Twitch on April 17, marking the first time the VShojo personality has been suspended on the platform.

Veibae is one of the most popular VTuber personalities on all of Twitch with over 800k followers on the streaming site.

She’s gained popularity through her hilarious sense of humor and has grown a massive fanbase since signing with VShojo just one year ago. Veibae has also become known for her close relationship with fellow star streamer Sodapoppin.

Now, we may not see Veibae stream on Twitch for a while as they got their first-ever ban from the platform.

Veibae banned on Twitch

On April 17, the VShojo streamer was banned from Twitch after watching a YouTube video that featured unsavory content.

Just after the suspension was announced, Veibae revealed it will only last for 24 hours. She took the ban opporunity to promote her new merchandise which happened to drop on the same day as her ban.

so uhh.. exclusive limited BANNED streamer merch available at https://t.co/m0xSFxvXea 24h suspension 4 showin somethin dumb, i’ll be back tomorrow :^) https://t.co/qb6wmY5K5L pic.twitter.com/f0VEneMywb — vei 🌥 VSHOJO (@Veibae) April 17, 2022

She says she received the ban from Twitch for showing something “dumb” during a broadcast on April 16.

Veibae joins her accomplice Sodapoppin, who himself was banned on April 13.

Thankfully for her fans, the ban will only last one days, and she will be back to streaming in no time.