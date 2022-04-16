Amouranth explains how she became the “queen” of Twitch’s hot tub meta

Amouranth became the “queen” of Twitch’s hot tuba meta after her popularity and viewership exploded. She admitted it was a pivotal moment in her career and explained how it all happened.

Twitch’s hot tub meta caused a few streamers to blow up. However, nobody benefitted more from it than Amouranth. It caused her viewership to skyrocket, and she was in a league of her own once it became an official category.

It took a toll on her in other ways, particularly in terms of decreased ad revenue and being subject to abuse. Still, she claims it was a turning point in her career — evidenced by the fact she was the top female star on the platform in 2021.

But how did she become the “queen” of the hot tub meta? Amouranth opened up about it during an interview with Devin Nash and explained it comes down to two things; embracing the opportunity and grinding the hours.

Amouranth kicked things off by saying she wasn’t in the best financial spot before the hot tub meta. “I wasn’t financially well-off. So, I realized I had to do something,” she said. “Then the hot tub meta exploded.”

She embraced it, and it worked wonders. But as for what made her dominate the category, she said: “I think it’s because I had the most followers. Most e-girl-type streamers don’t want to do it for so long, and I don’t blame them.

“The environment is very toxic to stream in at times. So, people don’t really want to do it for 12 hours a day. Other streamers don’t want to do that either, no matter the category. I think xQc is the only one comparable to my stream hours.”

Amourath believes that’s ultimately what gave her the edge over other hot tub streamers. “I think that’s just what really gave me an advantage. Just being on all the time for the past few years, and especially during that.”

The relevant part of the video begins at 1:58:00

However, Amouranth might never do a hot tub stream again, despite her success. On April 13, she announced she was quitting that kind of content in favor of doing other things. “It’s time to stop being an e-girl cold turkey,” she said.

She was referring to OnlyFans content, so it’s unclear whether this encompasses her Twitch content. Though she did say she was looking to make the content different from anything she’s ever made, which implies it.