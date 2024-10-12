Kick reveals VTuber-friendly changes amid Twitch rule controversy

Kick has started to implement more VTuber changes to the streaming platform to attract streamers amid Twitch’s ongoing rule change controversy.

VTubers were left furious after Twitch altered its attire policy rules on October 7 requiring virtual models to be fully covered up and Kick looks set to be trying to take advantage of the situation with new features.

In a post on its Twitter/X account on October 11, the platform announced the release of a 3D Kick hat asset for streamers to use on their models. “VTUBERS. Yes we like VTUBERS… just saying,” they stated, adding that more was coming soon.

Aurora Phoenyx also announced she was Kick’s first signed VTuber on October 9, who showed appreciation for the platform following an interview with Kick CEO Eddie Craven.

“To my fellow Kick VTubers that are dealing with the harassment from Twitch & Twitter ppl right now, stand strong,” she stated via her Twitter/X account, and continued, “You stood up & did the right thing for yourself & your communities! Kick welcomes VTubers & supports us.

Santamaria, an employee of Kick who was also on the call, replied, saying: “Kick is about providing a relevant option/market that does more for Creators so they may do more for their communities. We value our VTuber community.”

Twitch received further backlash on October 10 after creator Chromuchromu was banned for allegedly breaching policy on their birthday, who was left baffled over the temporary ban.

However, despite some upset among the VTuber community on Twitch following the rule changes, VTubers have continued to thrive on the platform with no signs of slowing down.

On September 26, Ironmouse broke Kai Cenat’s long-standing Twitch subscriber record after achieving over 311,000 subs during his subathon stream.