Sodapoppin hilariously roasts Twitch fan who criticized Veibae relationship

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris hilariously roasted a ‘parasocial’ Twitch fan who criticized his relationship with VTuber Veibae, claiming he’s intrigued by their behavior and wants to study them.

Sodapoppin and Veibae have been inseparable for a while. Mizkif is convinced he’s the reason the two found love together. However, the truth is they’ve been hitting it off for weeks, and the chemistry between them is evident.

Not everyone is thrilled about it, though. An irate Veibae fan who claims they’ve been a subscriber for 15-months wrote her a scathing email about their relationship and was hilariously roasted for their efforts.

“Vei, I hope you read this because I’m f**king mad,” wrote the fan. “Your streams in the last few weeks have been god awful.” They claimed Soda’s fanbase keeps invading them to unearth more details about their relationship.

The fan also described the couple’s behavior as “annoying” before taking a swipe at Soda. “He’s a boring loser. A sh*t-tier streamer who got successful during a time Twitch was a barren wasteland and now coasts along the way as content.”

Then, they turned their attention to Veibae. “I couldn’t give a shit about who you’re f**king. I don’t really want to hear it, whether it’s Soda or someone else. But the two of you advertise it so blatantly and constantly.”

The fan amused Soda. After calling them a “massive f**king loser,” he said he wanted to study them. “People like that. I’m just curious about. Because they’re the same species as me. That’s what blows my mind!”

“What is it like in their brain? I don’t understand. I want to talk to them. I actually want to talk to them. I’m curious. Because you can see that person walking around outside as a normal functioning person. That’s crazy to me.”

After thinking about it some more, Soda had a change of heart. Not only did he claim the fan wasn’t even that bad, but he also claimed he’d seen way worse ones out in the wild. However, he still wanted to study their behavior.

“I want to go with them to the grocery store and do normal human activities and see what it’s like. What are you like? How are you in school? How do you function in group activities? I just want to study them. Is that weird?”

Soda and Veibae weren’t the only people mindblown over the fan’s email. It unnerved many of their fans too. Some even expressed their concerns on social media.

“I can’t even imagine being this obsessed over a person that doesn’t even know you exist,” wrote one fan. “I hope this guy gets off the internet for good and focuses on his own life. This is so unhealthy,” wrote another.