Ironmouse claims breaking Twitch sub record & beating Kai Cenat will help all VTubers

VTubing star Ironmouse has explained why her breaking Kai Cenat’s Twitch subscriber record will help all VTubers.

Over the last few years, VTubers have been on the rise. There have been some incredibly dedicated streamers who don’t show their face and just let the on-screen character do the talking. There have been others, though, who’ve dipped their toe in and mixed in an animated figure with their real-life look.

Ironmouse falls into the former of that, never actually showing her face online despite having met a number of other streamers.

At the end of September, the VTubing star managed to break Kai Cenat’s long-standing record of the most subscribers at any point on Twitch. The AMP member tipped his cap to the VTuber after she did so, promising to get it back.

While Ironmouse is supportive of Kai wanting to get that back, she also believes her owning that record helps VTubers.

“I have people from the Vtuber community [who feel] like this is a big step, to be seen. And I agree — because we kind of have our own little bubble going on, and it’s just nice that people are learning about what Vtubers are and what we’re about,” she told Rolling Stone.

“I know it can be a little bit confusing to see, you know, an anime girl on screen. ‘What is that? What is happening here?’ But it helps making it a bit more normalized.”

Twitch: Ironmouse Ironmouse’s September Subathon has been a massive success.

As noted, Kai has already spoken about trying to get the record back from Iromouse. However, that is going to take some time. It isn’t going to happen overnight.

Until then, VTubers can rally around the fact that one of their own stands alone at the top of Twitch. That is quite some going.