VShojo’s newest member is yet another ex-Nijisanji star

VShojo has unveiled the latest addition to its growing roster of vtuber talents and it didn’t take long for fans to realize that she is the agency’s third ex-Nijisanji star.

Making her debut on April 21, 2024, Michi Mochievee became VShojo’s sixteenth-ever member and twelfth active member.

Within seconds of her debut viewers realized exactly who she was with the purple-haired vtuber being an ex-Nijisanji star in a past life. More specifically, Michi Mochievee is the reincarnation of Mika Melatika, formerly Nijisanji ID’s most subscribed talent before she graduated in December 2023.

Michi’s arrival marks the third ex-Nijisanji talent to jump ship to VShojo. She joins Matara Kan and Kuro Kurenai who were Nina Kosaka and Mysta Rias respectively before graduating themselves.

Article continues after ad

The identity of VShojo’s new member wasn’t a huge surprise as Michi had made cameo appearances on other streams before her debut. Also, she has the same character designer as Mika and even referenced her lack of a YouTube Play button. This is a common complaint with several ex-Nijisanji members claiming they were not given a Silver Play Button, though 9th Wave’s Claude Clawmark insisted otherwise.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, Michi Mochievee has already seen impressive growth having gained 53,000 followers on Twitch and 40,000 subscribers on YouTube. Equally, the VOD of her debut on Twitch has reached 539,000 views in just one day.

Article continues after ad

Though not quite as explosive, Michi’s early success draws parallels to Dokibird, formerly Selen Tatsuki. Within just 24 hours of returning to her alt account, Dokibird reached a remarkable 250,000 subs. Both of these success stories show that it’s possible for vtubers to leave a large agency and continue to thrive either as an independent talent or in another agency altogether.