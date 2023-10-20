Mika Melatika announces Nijisanji graduation as biggest ID member opts out

Nijisanji’s Mika Melatika has announced that she will be graduating before the end of the year seeing the VTuber agency set to lose its most successful Indonesian Liver.

As one of the biggest VTuber agencies on the planet, it goes without saying that Nijisanji is extremely successful.

Yet despite that success, it has had some trouble retaining talent with several Livers calling it a day in 2023 alone. From the messy termination of Zaion Lanza to Nina Kosaka & Mysta Rias’ graduations it hasn’t been an easy year for Nijisanji.

The situation doesn’t look to be improving either as another huge name has now decided to walk away and announce her graduation.

Mika Melatika graduates from Nijisanji

Mika Melatika confirmed on Twitter that she will be graduating from Nijisanji on December 28, 2023. Translating the original announcement from the Nijisanji Indonesia account, Mika stated: “I will be stopping my VTuber activities with Nijisanji on the 28th of December 2023.”

“It’s been a life-changing time. In these past 2+ years, I got to meet so many amazing individuals and incredible creators. Being a part of this community and the Melaticults and Pakuchampers has been a dream come true.”

The praise continued for her loyal fans with Mika looking back fondly on the memories and laughs they shared together. She also admitted to having a few regrets for things she hasn’t done for her fans yet and is hoping to fit them in before the end of December.

Speaking on Nijisanji itself, Mika continued: “I am grateful for having been given the chance to be a part of Nijisanji, but most of all I am grateful to have had the chance to have been a part of your lives, if even for just a little bit. If you ever stopped by my steams – thank you!”

The former Nijisanji ID member concluded by encouraging her fans to spend their last days together and create more memories before graduation.