VTuber makes history with over 350K viewers in record-breaking YouTube debut

A VTuber’s first stream broke several records after her ‘cuteness’ captivated thousands of viewers.

Japanese-speaking VTuber Yuki Sakuna made history when her debut stream reached 383,139 viewers. While the avatar’s YouTube channel was created in April 2022, her first stream wasn’t until Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Sakuna’s record-breaking stream ranked number one for any independent VTuber stream and was the number one watched VTuber debut. It was also ranked number three for the most-watched VTuber stream overall.

Article continues after ad

VTubers who currently hold a higher viewership for one stream are Minato Aqua with 749,854 viewers and Kiryu Coco with 491,342 viewers.

Just days before her first stream, Sakuna’s YouTube subscribers went from 61,000 to over 450K. As of this writing, her channel has 827K subscribers.

Fans of Sakuna took to her “nostalgic” nature, saying that the anime-inspired avatar was “really cute” and “fun.” Viewers especially enjoyed her intriguing laugh. “I have no choice but to recommend this because of the quality of her voice,” wrote a fan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other viewers commented on how eager they were for her next stream. While many already hailed the VTuber as a “legend.”

Her birthday is December 2, making her a Sagittarius. While she’s said to be 10,000 years old, Sakuna’s personality is innocent and playful.

She enjoys causing mischief but faces embarrassment from her bad luck. Though she is outgoing during her streams, Sakuna is more reserved when off-camera.

Looks-wise, Sakuna sports light pink in her attire and has an eye color that matches her favorite hue. She wears pink and blue-colored bows with cat clips in her hair to represent her longing to become a cat maid.

Article continues after ad

While Sakuna has already made quite an impression on her fans, as she continues streaming, she’ll be up against other popular Japanese VTubers like Houshou Marine and Kiana Al.

Sakuna’s record-shattering debut comes just weeks after another VTuber, Ironmouse, made history by becoming the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever after surpassing Kai Cenat during her subathon.

Article continues after ad

With so many VTubers making waves in the streaming space, it’s anyone’s guess what’s next for them as they continue to rise in the world of content creation.