All Nijisanji members: EN, JP, graduated, more

Nijisanji has established itself as one of the biggest agencies in the Vtuber industry. This is in no small part to the large variety of incredible talents it has. Here’s a list of every Nijisanji member in its EN, JP, ID, and KR branches.

Founded in February 2018, Nijisanji is arguably the most expansive Vtuber agency on the planet. It is represented by hundreds of talents across a wide range of cultures, nations, and languages.

While the agency’s success was originally founded on Live 2D models exclusively from Japan it has since extended its reach to both 3D models and international coverage.

With there being so many Vtubers it can be hard to keep track of, so we’ve put together this complete list of all Nijisanji members.

Contents

Nijisanji EN members

Debuting on May 16, 2021, Nijisanji EN is Nijisanji’s Western branch that delivers content for an English-speaking audience. This branch features talents from all over the world including North America, Europe, and Australia.

Lazulight

Obsydia

Ethyria

Luxiem

Noxtyx

Iluna

XSOLEIL

Krisis

Nijisanji EN Nijisanji EN’s latest additions: Vantacrow, Vezalius, & Yu of Krisis.

Nijisanji JP members

Also referred to as just Nijisanji, this is the agency’s main branch where everything started. Nijisanji’s first talents debuted on February 8, 2018, with all of its First Generation members still being a part of the company to this day.

First Generation

Second Generation

Gamers

SEED First Generation

SEED Second Generation

2019 Waves

Usa-chan Club

Gundo Mirei (G) Yuzuki Roa —

Sanbaka

Beni zuwaigani

SMC-gumi

Blues

Posanke

Tulip-gumi

Orihimeboshi

Aka no Soshiki

Night Kingdom

Mananatsu

2020 Waves

Kingyozaku Meiro (G) Sorahoshi Kirame —

Meifu

VΔLZ

Sereine Jogakuin

Eden-gumi

2022 Waves

Ranunculus

VOLTACTION

Idios

Oriens

Dytica

Nijisanji Nijisanji JP’s latest additions: Kagetsu, Sho, Rai, & Rou of Dytica.

Nijisanji ID members

Nijisanji ID is made up of Vtubers from Indonesia. These talents usually make content for both English-speaking and Indonesian-speaking fans with the balance varying between creators. This branch debuted on September 9, 2019, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.

3setBBQ

CloverMcOver

LAN_NEE3S

3FicLite

53renade

6WS

Nijisanji Nijisanji ID started with three members: Hana, Taka & ZEA.

Nijisanji KR members

Nijisanji KR is the agency’s South Korean branch. These talents almost exclusively stream in Korean although a few also produce both English and Japanese content for fans to enjoy. This branch debuted on January 25, 2020, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.

KR First Generation

Ex-541 E&C

Gaon Han Chiho (G) Hakuren (G) Kaen (G) Lorou (G) Moarin (G)

Arashi Unagi

Neiro wa Murasaki

KR Fourth Generation

Mianhada Pinaya

KR Sixth Generation

Nijisanji Nijisanji KR released All For Now!!! in November 2021, an original song featuring 13 members.

And that’s every Nijisanji member listed across all of its major branches. As more talents join or graduate we’ll be sure to update this list.