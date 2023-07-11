All Nijisanji members: EN, JP, graduated, more
Nijisanji has established itself as one of the biggest agencies in the Vtuber industry. This is in no small part to the large variety of incredible talents it has. Here’s a list of every Nijisanji member in its EN, JP, ID, and KR branches.
Founded in February 2018, Nijisanji is arguably the most expansive Vtuber agency on the planet. It is represented by hundreds of talents across a wide range of cultures, nations, and languages.
While the agency’s success was originally founded on Live 2D models exclusively from Japan it has since extended its reach to both 3D models and international coverage.
With there being so many Vtubers it can be hard to keep track of, so we’ve put together this complete list of all Nijisanji members.
Contents
Nijisanji EN members
Debuting on May 16, 2021, Nijisanji EN is Nijisanji’s Western branch that delivers content for an English-speaking audience. This branch features talents from all over the world including North America, Europe, and Australia.
Lazulight
Obsydia
Ethyria
Luxiem
Noxtyx
|Alban Knox
|Fulgur Ovid
|Sonny Brisko
|Uki Violeta
|Yugo Asuma (G}
|—
Iluna
XSOLEIL
Krisis
Nijisanji JP members
Also referred to as just Nijisanji, this is the agency’s main branch where everything started. Nijisanji’s first talents debuted on February 8, 2018, with all of its First Generation members still being a part of the company to this day.
First Generation
Second Generation
Gamers
|Akabane Youko
|Honna Himawari
|Kanae
|Kuzuha
|Makaino Ririmu
|Sasaki Saku
|Setsuna (G}
|Shiina Yuika
|Yamiyono Moruru (G}
SEED First Generation
|Azuchi Momo
|Dola
|Hanabatake Chaika
|Hassaku Yuzu (G}
|Izumo Kasumi (G)
|Nakao Azuma (G)
|Ryushen
|Sister Claire
|Suzuki Masaru
|Todoroki Kyoko
|Umiyashano Kami (G)
|Uzuki Kou
|Yashiro Kizuku
|—
|—
SEED Second Generation
2019 Waves
|Ex Albio
|Hayama Marin
|Kataribe Tsumugu
|Kudou Chitose (G)
|Levia Elipha
|Nui Sociere
|Onamachi Haruka
|Otigibara Era (G)
|Seto Miyako
|Shindo Raito (G)
|Suzuhara Lulu (G)
|Warabeda Meiji (G)
|Yukishiro Mahiro
|—
|—
Usa-chan Club
|Gundo Mirei (G)
|Yuzuki Roa
|—
Sanbaka
Beni zuwaigani
SMC-gumi
Blues
Posanke
Tulip-gumi
Orihimeboshi
Aka no Soshiki
Night Kingdom
Mananatsu
2020 Waves
|Kingyozaku Meiro (G)
|Sorahoshi Kirame
|—
Meifu
|Furen E Lustario
|Ibrahim
|Melissa Kinrenka (G)
VΔLZ
Sereine Jogakuin
|Asahina Akane (G)
|Kitakoji Hisui
|Nishizono Chigusa
|Suo Sango
|Todo Kohaku
|—
Eden-gumi
|Axia Krone (G)
|Lain Paterson
|Lauren Iroas
|Leos Vincent
|Oliver Evans
|—
2022 Waves
Ranunculus
VOLTACTION
Idios
Oriens
Dytica
Nijisanji ID members
Nijisanji ID is made up of Vtubers from Indonesia. These talents usually make content for both English-speaking and Indonesian-speaking fans with the balance varying between creators. This branch debuted on September 9, 2019, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.
3setBBQ
CloverMcOver
LAN_NEE3S
3FicLite
53renade
6WS
Nijisanji KR members
Nijisanji KR is the agency’s South Korean branch. These talents almost exclusively stream in Korean although a few also produce both English and Japanese content for fans to enjoy. This branch debuted on January 25, 2020, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.
KR First Generation
Ex-541 E&C
Arashi Unagi
Neiro wa Murasaki
KR Fourth Generation
Mianhada Pinaya
KR Sixth Generation
And that’s every Nijisanji member listed across all of its major branches. As more talents join or graduate we’ll be sure to update this list.