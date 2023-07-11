Entertainment

All Nijisanji members: EN, JP, graduated, more

Nijisanji members blurred in background with agency logo in foreground.Nijisanji

Nijisanji has established itself as one of the biggest agencies in the Vtuber industry. This is in no small part to the large variety of incredible talents it has. Here’s a list of every Nijisanji member in its EN, JP, ID, and KR branches.

Founded in February 2018, Nijisanji is arguably the most expansive Vtuber agency on the planet. It is represented by hundreds of talents across a wide range of cultures, nations, and languages.

While the agency’s success was originally founded on Live 2D models exclusively from Japan it has since extended its reach to both 3D models and international coverage.

With there being so many Vtubers it can be hard to keep track of, so we’ve put together this complete list of all Nijisanji members.

Contents

Nijisanji EN members

Debuting on May 16, 2021, Nijisanji EN is Nijisanji’s Western branch that delivers content for an English-speaking audience. This branch features talents from all over the world including North America, Europe, and Australia.

Lazulight

Elira PendoraFinana RyuguPomu Rainpuff

Obsydia

Petra GurinRosemi LovelockSelen Tatsuki

Ethyria

Enna AlouetteMillie ParfaitNina Kosaka (G)
Reimu Endou

Luxiem

Ike EvelandLuca KaneshiroMysta Rias
Shu YaminoVox Akuma

Noxtyx

Alban KnoxFulgur OvidSonny Brisko
Uki VioletaYugo Asuma (G}

Iluna

Aia AmareAster ArcadiaKyo Kaneko
Maria MarionetteRen ZottoScarle Yonaguni

XSOLEIL

Doppio DropscytheHex HaywireKotoka Torahime
Meloco KyoranVer VermillionZaion Lanza (G)

Krisis

Vantacrow BringerVezalius BandageYu Q, Wilson
Nijisanji EN's latest additions: Vantacrow, Vezalius, & Yu of Krisis.
Nijisanji EN’s latest additions: Vantacrow, Vezalius, & Yu of Krisis.

Nijisanji JP members

Also referred to as just Nijisanji, this is the agency’s main branch where everything started. Nijisanji’s first talents debuted on February 8, 2018, with all of its First Generation members still being a part of the company to this day.

First Generation

EluMoiraHiguchi Kaede
Shibuya HajimeShizuka RinSuzuya Aki
Tsukino MitoYuki Chihiro

Second Generation

Fumino TamakiFushimi GakuGilzaren III
Ienaga MugiKenmochi ToyaMononobe Alice
Morinaka KazakiSuzuka UtakoUshimi Ichigo
Yuuha Riri

Gamers

Akabane YoukoHonna HimawariKanae
KuzuhaMakaino RirimuSasaki Saku
Setsuna (G}Shiina YuikaYamiyono Moruru (G}

SEED First Generation

Azuchi MomoDolaHanabatake Chaika
Hassaku Yuzu (G}Izumo Kasumi (G)Nakao Azuma (G)
RyushenSister ClaireSuzuki Masaru
Todoroki KyokoUmiyashano Kami (G)Uzuki Kou
Yashiro Kizuku

SEED Second Generation

Achikita Chinami (G)Anemori SayoAsuka Hina
Belmond BanderasDebidebi DebiruHarusaki Air
Joe RikiichiKanda ShoichiKuroi Shiba
Machita ChimaMaimoto KeisukeNaruse Naru
Naruto Kogane (G)Rindou MikotoSakura Ritsuki
Takamiya RionTsukimi ShizukuYaguruma Rine
Yumeoi Kakeru

2019 Waves

Ex AlbioHayama MarinKataribe Tsumugu
Kudou Chitose (G)Levia EliphaNui Sociere
Onamachi HarukaOtigibara Era (G)Seto Miyako
Shindo Raito (G)Suzuhara Lulu (G)Warabeda Meiji (G)
Yukishiro Mahiro

Usa-chan Club

Gundo Mirei (G)Yuzuki Roa

Sanbaka

Ange KatrinaInui TokoLize Helesta

Beni zuwaigani

Aizono ManamiSaegusa Akina

SMC-gumi

Hakase FuyukiKagami HayatoYorumi Rena

Blues

Aiba UihaArs AlmalMayuzumI Kai (G)

Posanke

Anamiya KokoroEli ConiferRatna Petit

Tulip-gumi

Hayase SouShellin BurgundySukoya Kana

Orihimeboshi

FumiHoshikawa SaraYamagami Karuta

Aka no Soshiki

Emma★AugustLuis CammyMatsukai Mao

Night Kingdom

Fuwa MinatoGwelu Os GarShirayuki Tomoe

Mananatsu

Kurusu NatsumeMashiro MemeNaraka

2020 Waves

Kingyozaku Meiro (G)Sorahoshi Kirame

Meifu

Furen E LustarioIbrahimMelissa Kinrenka (G)

VΔLZ

Genzuki TojiroKaida HaruNagao Kei

Sereine Jogakuin

Asahina Akane (G)Kitakoji HisuiNishizono Chigusa
Suo SangoTodo Kohaku

Eden-gumi

Axia Krone (G)Lain PatersonLauren Iroas
Leos VincentOliver Evans

2022 Waves

Hyakumantenbara Salome

Ranunculus

Amagase MuyuPonto NeiUmise Yotsuha

VOLTACTION

Fura KanatoSeraph DazzlegardenShikinagi Akira
Watarai Hibari

Idios

Igarashi RikaIshigami NozomiKaburaki Roco
Koshimizu ToruKuramochi MerutoShishido Akari
Sophia Valentine

Oriens

Akagi WenHibachi ManaSaiki Ittetsu
Usami Rito

Dytica

Hoshirube ShoInami RaiKoyanagi Rou
Murakumo Kagetsu
Nijisanji JP's latest additions: Kagetsu, Sho, Rai, & Rou of Dytica.
Nijisanji JP’s latest additions: Kagetsu, Sho, Rai, & Rou of Dytica.

Nijisanji ID members

Nijisanji ID is made up of Vtubers from Indonesia. These talents usually make content for both English-speaking and Indonesian-speaking fans with the balance varying between creators. This branch debuted on September 9, 2019, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.

3setBBQ

Hana MacchiaTaka Radjiman (G)ZEA Cornelia (G)

CloverMcOver

Amicia MichellaMiyu Ottavia (G)Rai Galilei
Riksa Dhirenda

LAN_NEE3S

Azura CecilliaLayla AlstroemeriaNara Haramaung

3FicLite

Bonnivier PranajaEtna CrimsonSiska Leontyne (G)

53renade

Derem KadoNagisa ArciniaReza Avanluna

6WS

Hyona ElatioraMika MelatikaXia Ekavira
Nijisanji ID started with three members: Hana, Taka & ZEA.
Nijisanji ID started with three members: Hana, Taka & ZEA.

Nijisanji KR members

Nijisanji KR is the agency’s South Korean branch. These talents almost exclusively stream in Korean although a few also produce both English and Japanese content for fans to enjoy. This branch debuted on January 25, 2020, and was merged into the JP branch in April 2022.

KR First Generation

Min SuhaShin Yuya (G)Wiffy (G)
Yu Ruri (G)

Ex-541 E&C

GaonHan Chiho (G)Hakuren (G)
Kaen (G)Lorou (G)Moarin (G)

Arashi Unagi

Chae Ara (G)Lee Siu (G)So Nagi

Neiro wa Murasaki

Akira RayLee RohaNun Bora (G)

KR Fourth Generation

Oh JiyuRyu HariShin Kiru (G)
Yang Nari

Mianhada Pinaya

Ban HadaSeffynaSong Mia (G)

KR Sixth Generation

Ha YunKo Yami (G)Lee On (G)
Na Sera
Nijisanji KR released All For Now!!! in November 2021, an original song featuring 13 members.
Nijisanji KR released All For Now!!! in November 2021, an original song featuring 13 members.

And that’s every Nijisanji member listed across all of its major branches. As more talents join or graduate we’ll be sure to update this list.

