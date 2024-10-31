Nijisanji VTuber reveals how little she made from merch before graduating

Former Nijisanji VTuber Kunai Nakasato has revealed how little money she made from merchandise during her stay at the talent agency before graduating.

Kunai Nakasato made her debut in Nijisanji EN in October 2023 and graduated just eleven months later in September 2024. This was one of the shortest stays for any VTuber at the agency, and newly surfaced claims on how much she earned may hint at why she left so early.

Now streaming as SunnySplosion, the independent VTuber revealed on stream, “By the way, guys, I did some theoretical math here. If I sell like 12 bundles, I will have made the same amount from merch as I did in my entire heist,” with ‘heist’ referring to her time at Nijisanji.

Article continues after ad

The bundle Sunny is referencing is available as part of her birthday merchandise that is on sale for $77.77 USD. At that price, selling 12 of these would total $933.24, meaning she made under $1,000 USD from merchandise during a nine-month period working as a Nijisanji EN Liver.

Article continues after ad

This number does not account for SuperChats, sponsorships, ad revenue, or Memberships, so the total figure she made from all sources will be considerably higher. However, her claims suggest that the cut talents earn from merchandise specifically is not substantial.

Article continues after ad

Previously, former Nijisanji member Mysta Rias claimed he was earning “like 1%” from merch sales, while a “very trusted source” disclosed to YouTuber FalseEyeD that the cut ranges from 1-3%. Neither of these numbers have been verified or denied by Nijisanji, with no official figures ever being made public.

As Kunai Nakasato, SunnySplosion debuted as part of TTT, a fan-named generation that was not given an official name by Nijisanji. The ninth generation wave also did not feature their own debut song, with fellow talents Maria Marionette and Enna Alouette covering their theme song instead.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, TTT’s time as a complete wave was brief, as Kunai would graduate within a year of her debut. Recently, it was also confirmed that Victoria Brightshield will follow suit, with her graduation set for November 9, 2024, leaving Claude Clawmark as the wave’s sole remaining member.