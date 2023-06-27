Nina Kosaka graduates from Nijisanji EN after “humbling” experience

Nina Kosaka will graduate from Nijisanji EN on July 8, citing her “humbling,” experience of not being able to produce content comparable to her fellow livers as her main reason.

Nijisanji has seen a fair few of its talents exit in 2023 with long-serving Vtuber Mirei Gundo being the most recent loss, choosing to walk away after the baseball controversy. The Japanese branch also saw Asahina Akane graduate just a few days after an outfit reveal.

Meanwhile, EN’s Yugo Asuma and Zaion LanZa moved on from Nijisanji albeit for very different reasons. Those two had been the English branches’ only casualties since its first generation debuted in May 2021.

Article continues after ad

That is until now with a third talent set to graduate from Nijisanji EN with Ethyria’s Nina Kosaka on her way out.

Nijisanji Nina Kosaka is a member of Nijisanji EN’s Ethyria group which debuted in October 2021.

Nina Kosaka graduates from Nijisanji EN

Nijisanji has announced that Nina Kosaka will graduate from the Vtuber agency on July 8, 2023. She will host a send-off stream on July 7 where fans will be given the opportunity to say goodbye.

Paying tribute to Nina, Nijisanji posted: “Since her debut in October 2021, Nina has been a big part of Nijisanji EN’s journey and we cannot thank her enough for all the hard work and dedication she has given throughout her time with us.”

Article continues after ad

The post continued: “After July 8, 2023, Nina Kosaka will cease all Liver activities, her YouTube channel, Twitter, and other social media accounts will be made private, and the sale of merchandise and voice contents will be stopped gradually.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nina Kosaka herself followed up looking back fondly on her time: “My time with you in Nijisanji EN has been incredible. From Ethyria’s debut in October 2021 to now, our time together has been filled with admiration, excitement, and happiness.”

Article continues after ad

After praising her work colleagues and Ethyria group members, Nina opened up on why she is graduating: “As exciting as this experience was, it was also overwhelmingly humbling. I began to realize there was a gap forming between what my fellow livers were delivering, what I wanted to deliver, and what you all deserved.”

The fox goddess Vtuber went on to admit that she didn’t feel that her work was living up to her standards. By leaving Nijisanji EN she hopes to develop her skills without the pressure and expectations that come with working at such a reputable agency.

Article continues after ad

Although nothing is confirmed, Nina’s tweet seems to imply that she intends to become an independent content creator. It’s not uncommon for corporate Vtubers to transition onto the indie scene be it for creative or financial reasons.