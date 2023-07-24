Mysta Rias announces Nijisanji EN graduation: “I’ve solved all the mysteries”

Mysta Rias has confirmed that he will graduate from Nijisanji EN at the end of August citing a lack of drive to continue his work as a Vtuber.

Nijisanji has seen quite a few of its talents graduate from the company in recent times. Asahina Akane left on May 24 just a week after a new outfit reveal and Mirei Gundo followed on June 21 due to a baseball-related controversy.

Nina Kosaka became just the third Nijisaji EN member to move on when she graduated on July 8, although that was on good terms and her streams are still available on her channel.

Now Mysta Rias looks to be the next member to leave Nijisanji with his graduation on the horizon.

Mysta Rias will graduate from Nijisanji EN at the end of August

Nijisanji EN Vtuber Mysta Rias will graduate from the agency on August 27. This was revealed by the official Nijisanji Twitter account on July 23.

The announcement reads: “We hereby announce that the Nijisanji EN Liver Mysta Rias will graduate from Nijisanji EN on August 27, 2023, JST.”

Elaborating further, the post continues: “After August 27, 2023, Mysta Rias will cease all Liver activities, his YouTube channel, Twitter, and other social media accounts will be made private, and the sale of merchandise and voice contents will be stopped gradually.”

Mysta followed up on stream by revealing the specifics as to why he is graduating: “I’ve solved all the mysteries and problems in this city and I’m moving to another one.”

Explaining exactly what he meant by this he later stated: “I haven’t really felt the drive for – I don’t even know how long – a long time, and if we’re going back to that candle analogy, my candle has been burned to the base, and it’s been at the base for half a year.”

While several Vtubers have left the agency over the last few months, Nijisanji has made an effort to bring in new talents too. Nijisanji EN added Krisis to its line-up on June 24, introducing the branch’s eighth wave and three new male Livers.