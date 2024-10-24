Victoria Brightshield is graduating from Nijisanji EN

Nijisanji EN member Victoria Brightshield is graduating from the VTuber agency, becoming the first Liver to make their exit since Hex Haywire back in August.

Victoria’s graduation has been confirmed for November 9, 2024, almost exactly one year after she debuted on October 27, 2023.

Her decision to leave Nijisanji was announced on the agency’s official X/Twitter account, with them posting: “Announcement – We regret to inform you that the NIJISANJI EN Liver Victoria Brightshield will graduate from NIJISANJI EN on November 9th, 2024 JST.”

After showering praise on the Liver for her contributions, the post elaborated, “After November 9th, 2024 JST, Victoria Brightshield will cease all her Liver activities,” meaning that she will stop streaming as a Nijisanji talent and all of her social media accounts will be privated.

Following the announcement, Victoria streamed on her channel to provide her fans some additional insight on what led her to making this decision.

In that stream, she revealed, “I’m defeated man, I don’t know. I tried my best, and I wish I could endure to experience those things I was looking forward to and tried to do, but when those bad things keep happening and keep adding up… I guess I’m tired. I don’t have that fight in me anymore.”

While Victoria didn’t go into the specifics of what this referred to, there are some obvious events that are likely candidates. Most notably, she cited fellow Nijisanji members Pomu Rainpuff and Selen Tatsuki as her biggest inspirations during her debut stream.

Following this comment, Pomu graduated in January 2024 and then Selen underwent a messy termination just a month later, an event that still affects Nijisanji’s international viewership to this day.

As tracked by Social Blade, Nijisanji EN star Elira Pendora used to be among the industry’s most popular VTubers, attract between 1,000,000 to 1,900,000 views every month, but this has dropped significantly, with her averaging just 350,000 views per month since Selen’s termination.

While Victoria herself wasn’t affected in the same way, the timing will have limited her opportunity for growth, with these historic events taking place shortly after she debuted.

Looking ahead, Victoria’s fans will want to follow her previous channel, MoguGhost. After her graduation, it’s likely she will return to her past life and pick up where she left off, as most others that leave VTuber agencies end up doing, including Victoria’s aforementioned inspirations.

