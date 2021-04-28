Valkyrae slams Twitch hot tub stream haters: "Why are you so angry?” - Dexerto

100 Thieves’ streaming sensation Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstater shared her surprising take on Twitch’s controversial hot tub meta and its many haters.

Throughout 2021, the Just Chatting section of Twitch has been taken over by a tidal wave of hot tub streams, featuring scantily clad streamers entertaining viewers in bikinis while splashing around in pools.

The popularity of the new “meta” spread like wildfire, with many of the platform’s biggest names such as Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa partaking and seeing plenty of success in the process.

However, due to the content’s sexual elements, others have taken aim at hot tub streams, with some even calling for those streamers to take their broadcasts off Twitch.

Notably, QTCinderella blamed hot tub streams for encouraging sexism on the site while Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel weighed in, calling them “the most pathetic thing we’ve seen on Twitch in forever.”

Now, Valkyrae has jumped into the pool of public opinion to share her own thoughts on the meta and her views differ strongly from her streaming counterparts.

“I saw a lot of very sexy women. I saw one in particular, she was in a bathing suit and also straps. She was all strapped up. She was very, very, very hot,” she began, discussing how she visited Twitch’s Just Chatting section.

However, according to the 100T star, people in the unidentified streamer’s chat were posting a lot of negative comments as she started doing jumping jacks and other physical stunts.

“Why are you so angry? It works for a reason. It’s free for you. You don’t have to donate or subscribe, like isn’t this a good thing?” she wondered. “Like, isn’t that what men want to see for free?”

“I don’t get what the issue is. If no one is hurting anyone, then what’s the issue?” she added. “I don’t get it. What’s the issue? What’s the problem?! It doesn’t affect you in any way!”

While Valkyrae’s comments may not address the concerns streamers such as QTCinderella have with the hot tub meta, she does make an interesting point as it pertains to viewers. So far, Twitch has remained silent on the whole ordeal, only dishing out bans when hot tub streams get a bit carried away with streamers showing too much skin.

In any case, there are no signs of the Twitch hot tub streams ending any time soon, especially with summer approaching and many people excited to finally see life returning to normal.