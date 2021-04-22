Imjasmine banned on Twitch after hot tub stream - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Imjasmine has been banned after a surprise wardrobe malfunction during an April 21 hot tub stream.

Hot tub streams have taken Twitch by storm over the last month. The “meta,” as some call it, has been slammed by some creators like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who claim it’s “the most pathetic thing” on the platform.

However, for some streamers like ‘Imjasmine,’ it’s been lucrative.

Across 2021, Jasmine has been gaining massive traction on the streaming platform, with thousands of fans tuning into her every broadcast.

As of late, she’s taken on the hot tub meta and finding herself a bit of success on the platform. Her rise to 225,000 followers has been cut though, with the platform banning her after a wardrobe malfunction on stream.

The streamer wardrobe malfunction during one of her hot tub broadcasts. Once she was notified by her chat, she quickly fixed it up, but it was too late.

While she went on with the broadcast after the mishap, Twitch didn’t take long to swing the ban hammer.

Twitch’s terms of service against sexual content “doesn’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude.”

Welp, got banned for a day by twitch. See you all soon. — imjasmine (@realimjasmine) April 22, 2021

Jasmine confirmed the ban was only 24 hours long. If that is true, the popular Twitch star will be back on the platform by April 23.