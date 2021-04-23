Amouranth tells CodeMiko a bizarre secret to getting more Twitch viewers - Dexerto

Popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa joined VR talk show sensation CodeMiko for a chat where she explained one of the craziest methods to getting more Twitch viewers.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that the hot tub meta has taken over Twitch with numerous streamers engaging in Just Chatting content while in a pool.

As this new meta has developed, some streamers, such as Amouranth, have developed more in-depth strategies to max out their potential viewership.

During the April 22 discussion, Amouranth revealed one trick she has up her bikini strap that she’s been using to really hit new levels of success.

After CodeMiko remarked how the two had a lot of viewers tuning in to watch the broadcast, Amouranth noted how they could have had more if she was off-stream changing into a bikini.

“Wait, you have more if you’re off-stream changing into a bikini?” Miko asked, baffled by Siragusa’s methods.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the meta. Actually, the most viewers that these [hot tub] streams can have is when you’re right off to the side showing only a certain amount of leg or arm before you come on,” the most popular female on Twitch revealed.

According to Amouranth, when she’s off to the side, viewers pile into the chat, but once she’s on screen eventually, it will peak for a few minutes before people leave because the “surprise is gone.”

“I’ve seen it for other girls too, not just me,” she further added.

Shocked, CodeMiko even wanted to try out this trick for herself and jokingly tried to position herself off-screen ever so slightly to mimic Siragusa’s tricks of the trade.

“If they see a leg, they’re like ‘ooh,’” the hot tub streamer continued. “Then if they’re new especially they’re like ‘what does the rest of her look like?’ And they’ll just stay. And they’ll find out.”

This seems like sound advice for anyone trying to get in on Twitch’s latest controversial craze. Plus, with summer fast approaching, it seems unlikely that hot tub streams will be going anywhere anytime soon.