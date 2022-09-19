Valkyrae reveals major celebrity she’d pick for her “dream” collab

YouTube star Valkyrae has big aspirations for her “dream” collaboration, saying that she’d love to make content with Selena Gomez if the opportunity ever arose.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter is one of the internet’s most popular streamers. Winner of TGA’s 2020 Content Creator of the Year award and co-owner of 100 Thieves, she’s kind of a big deal — especially after her massive modeling gig with Gymshark.

As a content creator, she often collaborates with other top stars in the space, such as her hilarious cooking stream with Bella Poarch or broadcasting her experience at summer camp with her fellow streamers from 100 Thieves.

However, she’s got her sights set on even bigger things for the future, revealing who she’d pick for her “dream” collaboration if she could choose from anyone in the world.

Valkyrae wants to collab with Selena Gomez

Valkyrae opened up on the topic during a video with Kris London and Enable, saying that she would collab with former Disney actress and singer Selena Gomez if she could.

“I was thinking maybe Selena Gomez would be incredible,” she admitted. “That would be so cool, just even to like, to interview her or something. I don’t know, anything. Just to say hi.”

“It’s just Rae saying hi, and Selena Gomez just walks by like, ‘What?'” Enable joked.

“And then I go around saying I collabed with Selena Gomez,” Rae laughed.

(Topic begins at 7:12)

While Rae might be humble and rather star-struck about her “dream” collaboration prospects, the streamer has had her fair share of interactions with mainstream celebrities throughout her career.

In 2021, she starred in the DAYWALKER! Music video with Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly, and later took part in Bella Poarch’s ‘Dolls’ music video with Grimes in Summer 2022.

Nothing’s impossible for this streaming star… but the jury’s still out on whether or not her dream collab ever comes to pass. Fans will just have to wait and see if Selena ever takes her up on the offer.