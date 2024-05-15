Valkyrae hits back at “marriage” critic after considering having kids alone

YouTube star Valkyrae hit back at a critical viewer after admitting that she’s considering having children during a May 2024 live stream.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most popular female streamers on the net, specializing in games like GTA V and Valorant.

The broadcaster, who boasts over 4 million YouTube subscribers, has been streaming for nearly ten years — and now that she’s one of the top names in the business, she’s got enough money to support a family.

Valkyrae opened up about her thoughts on having children during a May 13 broadcast, where she admitted that she’s on the fence about starting a family of her own.

“I’m very back and forth about it,” she said. “A part of me feels like, ‘I’m too busy,’ and then a part of me feels like, ‘I don’t want to.’ And then, a part of me feels like, ‘I could be a dope mom… if I really tried.’ You know?”

While she was discussing her feelings on the subject, a viewer chimed in with a comment that caught her eye, writing, “Marriage first.”

Valkyrae disagreed with the fan’s sentiment, arguing that she doesn’t believe women need to be married to have children and start their own family units.

“I don’t think you need to be married to have kids,” she retorted. “I feel like there are plenty of wonderful mothers out there and women, and also men, that take care of kids without having to be married. People that have gotten divorced for good causes. I don’t think you need to be married to have kids.”

(Topic begins at 29 minutes)

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has publicly spoken about her thoughts on having kids. In March 2023, the streamer shocked her viewers by claiming that she and her mother were considering adopting a baby together in a viral post on Twitter/X.

However, she called them a “another little sibling,” saying she would be the one to take care of the financials while her mother would actually raise the infant.

It seems like the streamer’s stance on having kids has changed quite a bit over the years, as well. Back in 2022, Valkyrae claimed she was “too busy” to think about having children.

“I just feel like there’s so many people on this planet already,” she said. “For me, the experience of raising a child would be, probably, too difficult.”

Although she’s still worried about a possible work/life balance, fans are noticing that Valkyrae has changed her tune toward kids — something fellow streamer Pokimane also spoke out about during a 2024 video with QTCinderella.

Although Pokimane says she’s got “baby fever,” she shares a similar sentiment as Valkyrae. “I know I kind of want a baby, but I don’t want a baby,” Pokie said. “Like, I want a baby.”

Ultimately, Pokimane said she sees herself starting a family in her “mid thirties,” but until then, she’s focused on her career.