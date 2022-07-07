Bella Poarch stuns Valkyrae and Fuslie on Twitch with jaw-dropping singing skills

Virginia Glaze . 13 hours ago

Bella Poarch left Valkyrae and Fuslie completely floored after flexing her singing abilities during a Twitch broadcast that left viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Bella Poarch may have gotten her start on TikTok, but she’s evolved into a high-profile music artist that’s breaking the internet.

Poarch notably created the most-liked video ever on TikTok, thanks to her viral ‘M to the B’ lip syncing video that’s scored over 58 million likes since being uploaded in 2020.

After that, she shifted her focus to music, notably releasing her song ‘Build a Bitch’ back last year to the tune of 400 million YouTube views.

Twitter: @bellapoarch Bella Poarch is gearing up for the second part of her viral song ‘Build a Bitch.’

Bella Poarch stuns fans with Howl’s Moving Castle opera performance

With a Part 2 of the fan-favorite song on the way soon, Bella joined fellow influencers Valkyrae and Fuslie for a Twitch stream that left viewers totally floored.

The three stars were gathered together for a night of cooking Filipino food with their viewers when Poarch decided to bust out her vocal talents by taking on the theme from ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ in an opera-style performance.

Both Valkyrae and Fuslie were left visibly shocked and impressed as Poarch flexed her operatic singing skills to one of Ghibli’s most beloved films — and so was the Twitch chat.

It’s clear that Poarch’s talents go far beyond her pop songs released recently, and Rae and Fuslie made sure to let her know it in spite of the singer’s apparent nervousness.

“I could tell that you totally do this at home,” Rae said excitedly. “You totally do this at home all the time, huh? Oh my god, it sounds incredible! …I’m in awe, it’s so good!”

“Your voice is insanely good!” she continued. “I was literally tearing up. It was insane.”

Poarch’s latest performance comes on the heels of her upcoming song, Dolls, which has already made a huge splash on TikTok as fans eagerly await its release.