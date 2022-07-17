Valkyrae recreates iconic fire meme behind the scenes of Bella Poarch’s ‘Dolls’ music video

Emma Hill . 1 hour ago

YouTuber Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look during filming for Bella Poarch’s ‘Dolls’ music video and took the opportunity to recreate a classic meme.

Bella Poarch pulled out all the stops for the music video to her single ‘Dolls’ which she created as a follow-up to her star-studded ‘Build a B*tch’ clip.

Once again, we saw the return of her good friend Valkyrae whose character sadly meets an unfortunate end in the story. However, Valkyrae saw the funny side behind the scenes.

One particularly fiery shot seemed all too familiar to Valkyrae and her friends so they decided to pay homage to an old-school meme.

Valkyrae recreates Disaster Girl meme

In a BTS YouTube video for ‘Dolls,’ Valkyrae was overlooking the chaotic set design for the music video. This included abandoned of furniture, mannequin arms, and open flames.

The cameraman then pointed out that she resembled the famous ‘Disaster Girl’ meme in which a youngster eerily smiles towards the camera as mayhem ensues behind her.

Valkyrae then followed suit and, as the fire burned behind her, she turned to the camera and grinned.

The shoot went on to become a long day for the pair, as they had to capture the moment when Valkyrae ‘dies’ in Poarch’s arms.

However, it certainly paid off in the long term. ‘Dolls’ has gone on to receive 3.6 million views on YouTube as of writing. Whereas Valkyrae’s behind-the-scenes look has already received 285k views since its release on July 16.

It further proved a hit among her fans who praised the streaming star for her “cool” BTS vlogs and for producing “such amazing work.”