Valkyrae blown away by fan meet-up after Times Square billboard reveal

Star YouTuber Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter met up with tons of fans in Times Square after being put on a billboard for becoming the face of athletic wear brand Gymshark.

Valkyrae has begun winding down her live streaming on YouTube in favor of other creative endeavors.

While the 100 Thieves co-owner is still one of the premiere personalities on the platform, she’s opted to get involved with other projects to expand her portfolio as a content creator further. She has now landed a massive partnership in the process.

Valkyrae appears on Times Square billboard

The 30-year-old streamer announced on September 10 that she’d become the face of British fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymshark.

To celebrate the announcement the company put her on a massive billboard in Manhattan’s Time Square and flew her out so she could see it in person.

Upon arriving at the billboard Valkyrae was met with tons of fans to show her support. She took selfies with fans and later shared on social media how thankful she was.

She said, “Crazy having a meetup that was mostly girls? Hello? So many beautiful women came to see me on such a memorable day for me. Omg. I have never been happier thank you for all the love today! Ahh, I am so lucky!”

Valkyrae then added, “I appreciate every single one of you that came to say hello I just have never had a meetup that was mostly ladies, I’m baffled, your honor.”

Hofstetter was completely shocked at the amount of support she received at the impromptu meetup, and was glad to see so many women in the rag-tag audience.