Valkyrae stuns Hasan with realistic birthday cake of his new dog Kaya

Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Parker was left blown away after receiving a birthday cake to remember. The cake was gifted by YouTube streaming sensation Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, who surprised him with a cake decorated in the form of his new pet dog Kaya.

Valkyrae has been regularly hailed as the ‘YouTube Queen’, gaining 3.94 million subscribers and previously achieving ‘Content Creator of the Year’ at the Game Awards. Hasan himself boasts 2.5 million followers on Twitch, with the pair being leading figures in the streaming world for many years. As well as close friends that regularly appear on each other’s streams.

Recently she appeared on his live stream to honor his birthday, making a grand reveal of the cake to Hasan and the thousands of viewers watching.

Valkyrae opened the box to display a birthday cake decorated in the likeness of Hasan’s cherished pet dog Kaya, which left him visibly stunned.

How did Hasan react?

The Turkish-American streamer appeared shocked by the unique gift he had received, expressing mixed emotions. With Rae saying: ‘It kinda looks scary no?’ and going on to reference that it looks like a “Turkey”.

Hasan quickly re-assured his friend showing his admiration “No it’s cute”, he said. Later realizing how strange it is to eat the cake given its realistic likeness to his beloved dog. “I feel it’s weird to cut kaya like that”, he said.

Ultimately the streamer is delighted with his gift stating: “It’s a little scary but I mean I get the picture… you don’t think about what’s in front of you like oh we’re gonna cut this open and eat it… It’s more like it’s how cute that’s how she lays”.

Valkyrae also gifted a painting created by her Thumbnail artist which the streamer was thrilled by. Later on in the stream fellow friends and content creators Myth and Will Neff joined in on the celebrations.

