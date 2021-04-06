How to watch Jimmy Fallon's Among Us Twitch stream with Stranger Things stars, Corpse & more - Dexerto

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s host is going live on Twitch to play Among Us with Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, along with huge streamers like Corpse_Husband, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae – here’s how to tune in.

As the streaming world and mainstream media continues to converge, more high-profile talent and figures are making their appearances on Twitch to connect with a whole new audience.

This is when Twitch viewers start to see ridiculous co-streams that can include the likes of U.S. Congresswomen AOC, Doja Cat, NBA stars and more.

Now the long-running NBC talk show is going to host a huge Among Us stream to add to the growing list of celeb streams, and some of the broadcast’s clips will air on The Tonight Show the next day.

When is Jimmy Fallon on Twitch?

The stream is going to invite big talent from music and television as well as the streaming world’s own favorite personalities.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is going live on Tuesday, April 6 at 3:45 PM PT / 6:45 PM EST / 11:45 PM BST.

Where to watch Jimmy Fallon on Twitch?

While all of the streamers invited to participate will undoubtedly be turning their channels live for the mega-cast, the NBC talk show host has his own Twitch channel that anyone will be able to join.

With only about 100 followers at the time of writing, there’s bound to be an influx of people watching the cast on Jimmy Fallon’s own Twitch channel.

Who is playing Among Us with Jimmy Fallon?

Jimmy Fallon is going live on Twitch with members of The Tonight Show’s in-house band, The Roots, with Tariq Trotter, Kirk Douglas, and Questlove.

But he’s also going to go up against Netflix stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, who play Stranger Things’ Will Byers and Dustin Henderson, respectively.

Contributions from the gaming world will see the Among Us’ own Community Manager, Victoria Tran, play alongside the star-studded field. Streamers Valkyrae, Corpse, and Sykkuno will be the Among Us streamers in the lobby.