UFC legend explains how Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz can finally happen

UFC legend Chael Sonnen thinks a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is still possible and cites Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor as a template to finally make it happen.

It’s believed that Diaz only has one fight left in his contract and it’s not likely that a Paul vs Diaz matchup will come anytime soon due to the latter being exclusive to the UFC.

But that’s where Sonnen thinks Dana White could capitalize on Diaz’s contract to not only bid the 36-year-old a farewell from the UFC but to create a new pathway of entertainment with YouTube boxing.

“If you’ve sat down and asked Dana, instead of separating and parting ways, can we do this together?” Sonnen said.

Paul has locked in a multi-fight deal with Showtime and has been vocal about stepping into the ring with Diaz – though it isn’t likely that the fight could happen.

This is where Sonnen likes to think Dana could bend the rules again to create a promotional event with Showtime similar to Mayweather vs McGregor.

At the time, McGregor was still in his UFC contract and was adamant a fight between the two action sports legends wouldn’t be possible. Dana would eventually cooperate with the proceedings since he “would never keep Conor from making that kind of money.”

“[A UFC fighter’s] contract and that [exclusivity] clause is very binding,” Sonnen said. “But if you can get the meeting, why try to exclude Dana?

“Does Dana go and try do business without you? Then why would you want to do it without him? Why not include him? At least have the conversation and say: “Can we go and do this together?”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been attracting attention from all sorts of candidates for his next fight. A potential bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been rumored but nothing has been confirmed so far.

At the time, Dana said the McGregor vs Mayweather fight “doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business.” But Sonnen thinks the UFC boss could get on board with Diaz vs Paul similar to The Money Fight in 2017.