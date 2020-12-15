UFC’s Nate Diaz threatens Jake Paul amid Conor McGregor drama

UFC star Nate Diaz has called out Jake Paul after the YouTuber took shots at Conor McGregor and his wife in an audacious attempt to strike up a fight between himself and the Irish superstar.

For the longest time, YouTubers stepping into the boxing game only ever called out each other – be it to settle a personal beef or to prove who actually is the better fighter.

Though, in recent weeks and months, the focus has switched elsewhere – especially with the Paul brothers. Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February, while Jake is looking to set up his next bout after a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake has called out a number of different fighters – including UFC superstar Conor McGregor and longtime foe Dillion Danis. Though, after taking some shot at Conor’s wife, and offering him $50 million for a fight, Nate Diaz has stepped in.

The former Welterweight and Lightweight star, who has both defeated and been beaten by McGregor took to Twitter to take some shots at the YouTube star.

“Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f**k. U can’t really fight dumbsh**. You’re gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” he tweeted on December 14.

Diaz’s response quickly sparked replies regarding a fight between the two, but it wasn’t long before Jake himself responded.

The YouTuber fired back with two posts of his own. “You saw what happened to the other Nate,” he said, quote tweeting Diaz.

Jake also posted a video of himself taking it to AJ Agazarm – a fighter who trains with Diaz – in a sparring session. Though, Agazarm quickly responded with an Instagram story of his own, showing how he beat Paul in an MMA bout.

As it stands, it’s unlikely that Jake and Nate square off in an official bout, but it all just plays into the YouTuber’s demand for more fights outside of the content creator space.

Who he’ll take on next is anyone’s guess, but, its clear he’s aiming high with the jibes at McGregor and Diaz so we’ll just have to wait and see.