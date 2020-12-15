Logo
Entertainment

UFC’s Nate Diaz threatens Jake Paul amid Conor McGregor drama

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Instagram: Jake Paul/YouTube: UFC

Jake Paul

UFC star Nate Diaz has called out Jake Paul after the YouTuber took shots at Conor McGregor and his wife in an audacious attempt to strike up a fight between himself and the Irish superstar. 

For the longest time, YouTubers stepping into the boxing game only ever called out each other – be it to settle a personal beef or to prove who actually is the better fighter. 

Though, in recent weeks and months, the focus has switched elsewhere – especially with the Paul brothers. Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February, while Jake is looking to set up his next bout after a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake has called out a number of different fighters – including UFC superstar Conor McGregor and longtime foe Dillion Danis. Though, after taking some shot at Conor’s wife, and offering him $50 million for a fight, Nate Diaz has stepped in. 

jake and logan paul in boxing ring
Jakepaul, Instagram
Jake even called out his own brother, Logan, after his recent win.

The former Welterweight and Lightweight star, who has both defeated and been beaten by McGregor took to Twitter to take some shots at the YouTube star. 

“Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f**k. U can’t really fight dumbsh**. You’re gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” he tweeted on December 14.

Diaz’s response quickly sparked replies regarding a fight between the two, but it wasn’t long before Jake himself responded. 

The YouTuber fired back with two posts of his own. “You saw what happened to the other Nate,” he said, quote tweeting Diaz. 

Jake also posted a video of himself taking it to AJ Agazarm – a fighter who trains with Diaz – in a sparring session. Though, Agazarm quickly responded with an Instagram story of his own, showing how he beat Paul in an MMA bout. 

As it stands, it’s unlikely that Jake and Nate square off in an official bout, but it all just plays into the YouTuber’s demand for more fights outside of the content creator space.

Who he’ll take on next is anyone’s guess, but, its clear he’s aiming high with the jibes at McGregor and Diaz so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio locked out of TikTok account following Dixie ban

Published: 15/Dec/2020 11:58

by Alice Hearing
Charli D'Amelio TikTok ban
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has explained in an Instagram Live that she is currently locked out of her TikTok account after her sister Dixie was hacked.

On December 13, Dixie’s account was deleted, following a series of strange posts on her 46.2 million follower page. The hacker appeared to have posted several TikTok clips on the page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd.”

Shortly after, her father’s profile, which boasts a following of 8.8 million fans, had similar clips posted on the timeline. Multiple posts even have the hashtag “#F*ckTheDamelios.”

As the most popular creator on the app, Charli is at significant risk of a security breach, especially as it looks like the hackers are targeting their family in particular. The hackers also threatened to “get Charli’s profile next.”

Charli D'Amelio TikTok
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli is the most followed creator on TikTok

Although Dixie’s account is now back online, the family isn’t out of the woods just yet. In a livestream that has now been posted in full to YouTube, Charli explained that everyone, including her and her content team, were locked out, and that it was for her safety.

“With all of the hacking that has been going on lately, I currently do not have access to my TikTok account,” she said. “It’s a precautionary measure to make sure that the account is safe and inaccessible to hackers.”

“TikTok [has] locked everyone out of my account,” she added. “That way, nothing would happen to any more of my family’s TikTok accounts. So, I currently do not have [access]… [and] I’m not 100% positive when [I’ll] get it back.”

Charli noted that she understood her fans were concerned that she hadn’t been posting and were upset she had not used her platform to speak on current events. She expressed regret that she couldn’t use the platform where she had the greatest number of followers but maintained she will continue to use Instagram and Twitter as much as possible.

At the time of writing it looks like Charli’s TikTok account is still online, but it remains unclear when it will be safe enough for her to start posting again.