With over two billion users uploading to YouTube, it’s no secret that for some creators it has become a lucrative opportunity. However, how much money do YouTubers really make?

Holding its position as the top video-sharing website in the United States, YouTube has grown to provide a home for content creators making funny videos as well as business marketing and even tutorials for thousands of different topics.

Plenty of users make money on the video-sharing site every day, but the exact amount varies based on quite a few factors. We’re here to help you figure out the steps needed to start making money and how much you could make on the platform.

How to make money on YouTube

There are six goals you need to meet on your channel before you can unlock monetization, two of which require you to grow your channel.

YouTube monetization goals

Follow all the YouTube channel monetization policies

Live in an area where the YouTube partner program is available

You cannot have any active Community Guidelines strikes on your channel

Must have a linked Adsense account

account You are required to have 1,000 subscribers or more

or more You are required to have 4,000 watch hours or more in the last 12 months

Once these goals are met or surpassed, you will be able to apply for the partner program.

After you have applied, a human reviewer will check out your content and send out a determination email once they’re done.

How much money do YouTubers make?

While many of the top-earning creators on the platform have ways to supplement their income, we are going to focus on the payout offered by YouTube and its advertisers:

The platform pays out 68% of its AdSense revenue, so for every $100 paid by the advertiser, the publisher receives $68.

of its AdSense revenue, so for every $100 paid by the advertiser, the publisher receives $68. Advertiser pay varies between 10 and 30 cents per view, with an average of about 18.

per view, with an average of about 18. The 18 cent average equates to about $18 per 1000 views.

YouTubers also have the ability to earn extra money with channel memberships, super chat, and super stickers. These items have a wide range of prices, the platform pays out 70% of the cost. This means for every $100 your fans pay, you will get $70 in return.

How much do YouTubers make per hour?

The amount of money content creators can make on the platform varies dramatically. The YouTube Partner Program pays based on video and ad views, not hours worked.

Being paid by view means that a high-profile creator like PewDiePie can earn thousands of dollars each hour spent working on a video, while a newly partnered creator may work for next to nothing for years before making a livable wage.

Now that you know how much you can make on YouTube, you can start working towards the Partner Program and your new source of revenue!