Jake Paul explains why he wants to fight Nate Diaz instead of Conor McGregor

YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul believes a potential fight with UFC’s Nate Diaz is more interesting than a long-awaited slugfest with Conor McGregor.

For a long time, Jake Paul has been desperately trying to score a fight with Conor McGregor, constantly calling him out on social media, in interviews and even going as far as making a $100k “sleepy McGregor” chain after the fighter was knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

However, the Irishman has never seriously entertained the idea and in the time since, has suffered two defeats at the hands of Poirier, the second of which ended with a broken ankle.

Now, Jake Paul is looking past McGregor, who he views as being past his prime.

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Paul took aim at the former UFC Feather and Lightweight champion.

“Look, he’s this guy that was the sh*t for so long and the center of attention, and now his career has plummeted,” Paul blasted. “He’s falling off. He’s 1-3 in five years and it seems as if people don’t really care. He’s disrespectful.”

Paul went on to call out McGregor’s antics leading up to and after his second fight with Poirier, saying he “just looks dumb.”

“Threatening to kill people and then he’s out partying, back to drinking, hitting the clubs in LA. I don’t know, man. I think it’s over for him and I don’t think his ego can maybe accept that,” the Problem Child remarked.

With The Notorious One on a downward trajectory, Paul believes a fight with Nate Diaz would be more ideal, especially with only a couple of fights left in his contract.

“I think that’s a huge fight between us and I’m ready for that. Anytime, anyone, any place,” Paul grinned. “Yeah, I think a Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul fight is more interesting than a Jake Paul vs drunk Conor McGregor fight right now.”

Before a fight against either Diaz or McGregor can happen, however, Paul is taking on former UFC Welterweight Tyron Woodley on August 29.

After that, the rumor is that Paul will be fighting Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy, although nothing is confirmed as of yet.