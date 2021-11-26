Tyson Fury responds to Logan Paul’s fight challenge

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has responded to YouTuber Logan Paul’s challenge to a fight, ahead of younger brother Tommy’s bout against Jake Paul on December 18.

After months of going back and forth with challenges over social media, the date for a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul was finally set for December 18, and tensions are already ramping up.

But they aren’t the only Fury & Paul duo to bump heads in the lead up to the fight, with Tyson Fury and Logan Paul in their respective brother’s corner, helping them train for the fight.

On November 10, Logan challenged Tyson to a match of their own. “Tyson, after my brother knocks your brother out, I’m coming for that ass, I swear to god I’m gonna take you down, I don’t care if I need a f**king tractor,” he said. “Gypsy King will fall.”

Many didn’t think much of Logan’s chances against the heavyweight champ, and others thought that the YouTuber was simply trolling as his brother had done similar previously.

Now, Tyson has responded to Logan’s callout in an interview with iFL TV.

When asked whether he thinks Jake should stop making his callouts so personal by bringing friends and family into the mix, Tyson replied: “I don’t really care. He better keep his girlfriend on a leash, ’cause you know when big T’s in town, f**king they’re not safe, lock up your women and hide your men, ’cause we’re coming to Florida. Well, I am anyway.”

“Jake Paul and his brother are two p**sies,” he went on to say. “So, Tommy could beat them both on one night.”

When Fury was told that the elder Paul brother had challenged him, he responded: “Logan can suck my b*lls. Yeah but, Tommy would batter them both. I’m sure when he beats the one brother, the other one will wanna fight him, and then he can fight him as well.”

It looks like a Logan vs. Tyson bout is off the cards for now, but depending on how the December 18 fight goes, there looks to be a chance that Tommy could step into the ring with Logan.