Jake Paul roasted online after teasing Tyson Fury fight following Deontay Wilder defeat

After Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their latest bout, Jake Paul teased a potential future fight with the Heavyweight king but was immediately roasted for even suggesting it.

Over the past couple of years, YouTuber Jake Paul has been making a name for himself in the boxing world, picking up an impressive undefeated record that includes wins over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

The social media star is always looking around to find who he will fight next, often challenging fighters over social media or calling them out in interviews.

There have been talks about Paul fighting Tommy Fury for a while now, but neither side has settled on a concrete future plan for a fight. Most recently, Jake joked that if Fury loses their fight, he has to change his last name to “Tommy Fumbles” for one year.

But it seems like Tommy isn’t the only Fury that Paul’s got his sights set on fighting.

On October 9, Tommy’s half-brother Tyson defeated Deontay Wilder in their third match-up, delivering a devastating 11th round knockout in Las Vegas. As ever, Jake had to put his two cents in on social media.

“Halloween came early for Tyson Fury,” he said, before adding in another tweet: “I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me.”

I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 10, 2021

However, people were quick to immediately shut down the idea of the YouTuber fighting Tyson.

“I think everyone knows that Fury would absolutely demolish you,” one commenter wrote, going on to tell him to “stay in your YouTuber lane.”

I think everyone knows that Fury would absolutely demolish you and truth be told, you don’t want any of Wilder and you damn sure don’t want to face Fury under any circumstance ever. You’re afraid of GGG and Canelo. Stay in your YouTuber lane. — Lt. Col. Rocketboy (@CTX_RocketBoy) October 10, 2021

People also made sure to flood the replies with images of Jake looking a little worse for wear in his previous fights or memes about his skills, obviously not holding out much hope for his chances against Fury.

I tHiNk tYsOn fUrY mIgHt hAvE fInaLlY eArNeD tHe cHanCE tO fIghT mE pic.twitter.com/eixUTo09Sa — 😈 (@KenKaneki_11) October 10, 2021

Literally how Tyson Fury would deal with Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/XXOAcWAKB6 — 🇵🇰 𝕱𝖆𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓 (@IK_UK_) October 10, 2021

It’s pretty unlikely that Jake and Tyson would actually step into the ring together, but that won’t stop the YouTuber from making call-outs.

He’ll have to deal with the Fury’s before long, with a fight against Tommy being “very close” according to promoters, so maybe Jake and Tyson will come face-to-face at some point.