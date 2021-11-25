James Charles explains why he cut Ariana Grande apology from new YouTube video

YouTuber James Charles has explained why he cut an apology to Ariana Grande from his YouTube video about her makeup line, after saying she was the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever met in 2018.

James Charles is one of the most famous faces from the YouTube beauty community, and makes videos about various products, trends, and challenges for his audience of over 24 million subscribers.

In a YouTube video from 2018, Charles claimed that Ariana Grande was “the rudest celebrity” he’s ever interacted with, explaining that she followed and DMed him after one of her concerts, but she quickly unfollowed after receiving backlash from his fans who cited his past controversies.

Advertisement

However, in September 2021, he actually went on to reveal that saying that about Grande was “one of the biggest regrets of [his] career, and added that he planned on talking about it in full in a review of the singer’s new makeup line, R.E.M.

But when he uploaded the review on November 23, fans noticed that he didn’t go into detail about his interactions with Ariana.

After a commenter wrote, “we all know it’s gonna be bitter because you weren’t on the PR list,” about the video, James went on to respond.

Read More: TikToker goes viral for refusing to wear shoes in stores

“I filmed an intro talking about the drama from 4 years ago, apologized for being a dramatic teen who got upset over someone they loved unfollowing them & explained that we talked, are good, & moved on but I [cut] it because I knew no matter what I said this would be the response,” he wrote.

Advertisement

I filmed an intro talking about the drama from 4 years ago, apologized for being a dramatic teen who got upset over someone they loved unfollowing them & explained that we talked, are good, & moved on but I ✂️ it because I knew no matter what I said this would be the response lol https://t.co/dNuJwjUK1P — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 23, 2021

While some said James “doesn’t owe an explanation to anyone,” others told him to “stay away” from the popular singer.

Ariana herself has yet to publicly respond to any of the drama, but it’s not clear whether she intends to at any point in the future.