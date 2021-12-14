Tyron Woodley demands $1m bonus from Jake Paul: “I saved the f**king card”

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is finally getting his rematch against Jake Paul, but believes he deserves more than a $500k knockout bonus for agreeing to take the fight on short notice.

Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury was canceled on December 6, with the British boxer pulling out due to an injury. In his place, and in order to keep the pay-per-view card alive, Paul’s previous opponent Tyron Woodley stepped in.

However, there has been a lot of controversy prior to Woodley getting his second shot at Paul following his split-decision loss earlier in 2021, especially as the former UFC star agreed to get an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on the condition that he’d fight again.

Now, with the rematch finally booked and all eyes on the upcoming December 18 bout, The Chosen One believes he deserves a big bonus for swooping in at the last moment.

Tyron Woodley wants additional $500k from Jake Paul

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Woodley stated that he deserves a lot more of a reward, considering the pay-per-view wouldn’t have gone ahead if Paul couldn’t find another foe.

“We need a new bonus. A ‘keeping the hope alive and the card alive’ bonus,” Woodley joked when discussing the $500k knockout bonus. “We need to add that, too.”

When pressed on how much he’d like for that, Woodley said he’d like “half a bag” for it, since that’s what Paul was offering if he gets KO’d – meaning he would be getting $1m total combined.

He then referenced how in the UFC, Dana White has Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night, and Performance of the Night bonuses saying that if it weren’t for him, there wouldn’t be a pay-per-view to begin with.

“I think we should throw another $500k in there just because all these people would have wasted their time, their training camp, their coaches… Tommy Fury would have caused all of them not to fight,” he added. “The venue, the ticket sales, the refunds, the sponsors, yeah, let’s get another $500k. I saved the f**king card.”

It will be very interesting to see what happens when The Problem Child steps back into the ring with The Chosen One and if Tyron can not only avenge his loss, but secure that extra half-a-million by knocking out the undefeated Paul… Especially considering a win would guarantee a third match between the two with an even bigger payday at stake.