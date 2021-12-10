Tyron Woodley claims Jake Paul is “free money” after $500k offer

Tyron Woodley has issued a warning to Jake Paul for putting a “bounty” on his own head, claiming he’s all about redemption in their rematch.

While the internet was looking forward to Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settling their beef in the boxing ring, that’s not happening seeing as Fury has pulled out due to medical reasons.

Instead of calling off the event in Tampa, Florida on December 18, Jake managed to get a rematch agreed with former UFC Welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

Prior to taking the rematch, Woodley, who was defeated by the YouTuber via split decision back in August, had to get an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo. This time around, the pot has been sweetened once again, with Jake offering up a $500k bonus if T-Wood can knock him out.

Well, that’s just added motivation for the former UFC champion as he seeks redemption for that split decision loss.

“At the end of the day, you put a bag on your own head,” Woodley told MMAFighting, addressing Jake’s bonus. “You don’t put a bounty on your own fucking head and think I’m not going to take it,” he added, noting he’s “all about taking free money” if it’s on offer.

Woodley said if he tweaks his game just a little bit compared to the first fight in Cleveland, he believes he’ll walk away with a knockout victory.

Last time, he noted, there wasn’t much to go off in terms of tape on Jake’s skills, but now he’s got first-hand experience and that will bolster his hopes of a win.

“I felt the things that he did well, and I also felt the things that I did to him that he didn’t like so much. Now, I’ve got eight rounds to break, make adjustments, and we all know nobody’s better at rematches than me,” he added.

With Jake spending weeks preparing for Fury, Woodley could have the upper hand and score the win he’s chasing, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens when they touch gloves again.