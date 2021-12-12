Tyron Woodley confirms Jake Paul rematch has a third fight clause

Tyron Woodley has revealed that there is a rematch clause in his contract with Jake Paul, seemingly confirming a third bout will take place if the former MMA fighter is victorious on December 18.

The December 18 rematch between Tyron Woodley and YouTube star Jake Paul only came to be in early December, when original opponent Tommy Fury was forced to pull out due to injury.

The British professional boxer revealed struggles with a chest infection and broken rib, but Paul has blasted him for pulling out so late and suggested the fight won’t take place in the future.

Fury’s place was subsequently taken by ex-MMA star Tyron Woodley, who lost narrowly to Jake back in August of 2021.

The 39-year-old had been vying for a rematch since the loss, and has finally got his way after Tommy Fury withdrew. However, Woodley has now revealed there could be a third fight in the saga in 2022.

Speaking to TMZSports, Woodley confirmed a rematch clause is present in the contract between the two fighters.

“I feel like I won the [first] fight,” he said. “But when I go back out there and beat his *ss and win this fight, win by knockout, then go on to a trilogy and do it again and leave no doubt. That’s the real leave no doubt… This is basically what I should have done the first time. The third time [there] will be no doubt.”

Because of his allusions to a trilogy, Woodley was directly asked if there was a clause for a rematch. He confirmed there was and if he wins there will “of course” be a third fight.

Woodley depicted a third fight as a challenge to Paul, asking whether he will “run” after he is knocked out on December 18.

Assuming Jake can repeat the feat of August and best Woodley again, it seems unlikely there will be a third fight.

If Woodley makes good on his promise and wins, we can look forward to YouTube boxing’s first trilogy.