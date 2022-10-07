Twitch streamer RitaGlitch banned while streaming live at TwitchCon Partner party

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

A Twitch streamer was banned while reportedly streaming at the TwitchCon partner party, with some alleging that this may have been the reason she got banned.

Every year, TwitchCon plays host to some of the biggest names on the platform, as top streamers descend upon the convention from all over the world.

While it’s usually a fun experience for both creators and fans alike, TwitchCon isn’t always without its drama, either.

In July, JiDion was kicked out of TwitchCon EU after his permanent ban from the platform, while in 2019, Knut was banned from attending for breaching the event’s Code of Conduct.

This year at the San Diego-based event, streamer RitaGlitch was banned while livestreaming at the event, apparently from the Partner party reserved only for Twitch partners.

It’s unclear whether this ban came due to Rita streaming at the partner party, or because of something else unrelated to TwitchCon, but she hasn’t yet commented publicly on the ban to tell if a reason had been provided.

While Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, Rita may explain to her viewers what happened at some point when she’s allowed back on the platform.

Twitch itself came under fire just a few days prior to TwitchCon, as they announced that Megan Thee Stallion was due to perform at the event amid pay disputes regarding streamers’ incomes.