Snapchat users have reported that they are receiving notifications that say a user ‘sent you a snap,’ instead of just ‘sent a snap,’ but is there any difference between the two? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms, with millions of users sending pictures and direct messages using the app each day.

Like any other app, you can receive notifications from Snapchat informing you if someone sends you a message.

In 2023, some users began reporting that they were receiving notifications that said a user ‘sent you a snap’ instead of just ‘sent a snap.’ The subtle difference in wording had people wondering whether the two phrases had any different meaning, with many speculating about the reason behind it.

Unsplash: May Gauthier Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular platform among millions of users.

What does ‘sent you a snap’ mean on Snapchat?

The ‘sent you a snap’ notification on Snapchat does not appear to differ in meaning from the original ‘sent a snap’ notification.

Some internet users speculated that ‘sent you a snap’ meant someone sent you a message individually, but ‘sent a snap’ meant someone had sent a message to multiple users in one go. However, this appears to just be a rumor.

Several TikTok commenters claimed that they had debunked this theory with their friends, and so far, Snapchat hasn’t said there’s any difference in meaning between the two notifications.

The change is still rolling out to more users, so if you haven’t received the update yet, you may just have to wait a little longer.

