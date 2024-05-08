Taco Bell worker sparks debate after revealing how eggs are cooked

A Taco Bell worker revealed how the chain’s popular eggs were are prepared – and it really sparked debate.

In a TikTok video that amassed over 4 million views, a Taco Bell employee posted a video that people weren’t quite ready to see.

The worker proceeded to show viewers a plastic bag full of egg mixture, which he then put into boiling hot water. He later put the cooked eggs into a container, which he sprayed with a nonstick “bakery release spray.”

After the video was posted, people were immediately disgusted by the cooking procedures, writing: “All I see is microplastics.”

Article continues after ad

“Going to taco bell to get my recommended daily intake of microplastics,” another concurred.

Many however, were completely unbothered by the cooking procedures, saying: “So they scramble the eggs, and you boil them… I don’t see anything wrong with this.”

This isn’t the first time a fast food chain has come under fire for their preparation methods. Back in 2021, McDonald’s came under fire for how it makes its contentious McRib. The video which was also posted on TikTok showed an employee out a frozen McRib, defrosting it in an unclean oven, and then dipping it in barbecue sauce.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Taco Bell however, is also making headlines for all the right reasons. Just last month, they announced they’d be bringing back their most popular menu item that’s been discontinued ten times.