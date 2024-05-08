What does “Bob and Lisa” mean at Walmart? Viral phrases explained

A TikTok video explaining various ‘hidden’ Walmart phrases like “Bob and Lisa” has gone viral, but what do they mean?

Throughout nearly every major business worldwide, there are various hidden phrases with specific meanings to the employees.

A video from The Linzy Taylor has gone viral on TikTok revealing some of Walmart’s hidden phrases, and viewers have flooded the comments with many more.

Here’s everything we know about Walmart’s hidden phrases, including what they mean.

Walmart hidden phrases explained

Taylor and her husband can be seen checking out at Walmart in the now-viral clip that shows a sticker on the back side of the screen in a checkout lane. It reads: “Check for Bob and Lisa.”

She explained to her husband that Bob stands for “bottom of basket” and Lisa stands for “Look inside always,” which means to check on the bottom of every cart and inside of every storage tote, bag, or similar.

These procedures are also partly why self-checkouts have employees watching over them, as it helps reduce theft from the store — whether it’s accidental or on purpose.

Users quickly took to the comments with more hidden Walmart phrases. Here are just a few of the most popular ones:

SAL – Scan and look to make sure they didn’t switch tags

SAM – Scan all merchandise, don’t just enter quantities

PETER – Pick up everything that enters register

ED – Ensure deactivation of security tags

MITCH – Merchandise in customer’s hands

While most people will never need to worry about remembering these phrases, knowing them can help you understand why cashiers at Walmart and many other stores do the things they do while you’re checking out.