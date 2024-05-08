EntertainmentTikTok

What does “Bob and Lisa” mean at Walmart? Viral phrases explained

Dylan Horetski
Walmart StorefrontTaurusEmerald, Wikimedia Commons

A TikTok video explaining various ‘hidden’ Walmart phrases like “Bob and Lisa” has gone viral, but what do they mean?

Throughout nearly every major business worldwide, there are various hidden phrases with specific meanings to the employees.

A video from The Linzy Taylor has gone viral on TikTok revealing some of Walmart’s hidden phrases, and viewers have flooded the comments with many more.

Here’s everything we know about Walmart’s hidden phrases, including what they mean.

Walmart hidden phrases explained

Taylor and her husband can be seen checking out at Walmart in the now-viral clip that shows a sticker on the back side of the screen in a checkout lane. It reads: “Check for Bob and Lisa.”

She explained to her husband that Bob stands for “bottom of basket” and Lisa stands for “Look inside always,” which means to check on the bottom of every cart and inside of every storage tote, bag, or similar.

These procedures are also partly why self-checkouts have employees watching over them, as it helps reduce theft from the store — whether it’s accidental or on purpose.

Users quickly took to the comments with more hidden Walmart phrases. Here are just a few of the most popular ones:

  • SAL – Scan and look to make sure they didn’t switch tags
  • SAM – Scan all merchandise, don’t just enter quantities
  • PETER – Pick up everything that enters register
  • ED – Ensure deactivation of security tags
  • MITCH – Merchandise in customer’s hands

While most people will never need to worry about remembering these phrases, knowing them can help you understand why cashiers at Walmart and many other stores do the things they do while you’re checking out.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
TikTokers eating whole lemons as part of a new TikTok trend
TikTok
TikTokers are eating entire lemons in bizarre new trend and here’s why
Kawter Abed
Dance or get back with my dad tiktok trend
TikTok
What is TikTok’s ‘Dance or get back with my dad’ trend?
Eleni Thomas
viral ac hack
TikTok
Viral AC hack saves hundreds in electric bills and users are shocked
Molly Byrne
TikTok logo on phone screen
TikTok
TikTok sues United States over “unconstitutional” ban bill
Dylan Horetski
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech