Below Deck’s Sunny claps back at fan for calling Season 11 relationship “desperate”

Sunny Marquis responded to a fan who called her Below Deck Season 11 boatmance with Ben Willougby “desperate” after revealing they’re on good terms.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Sunny Marquis have a complicated boatmance on Below Deck Season 11 that has gone through many ups and downs.

Sunny was turned off by Ben’s behavior when he flirted with stews Paris Field and Xandi Oliver on the show, and she accused him of not being committed to her.

Ben also reached out to his ex Camille Lamb from Below Deck Season 10 and even considered getting back together with her and breaking things off with Sunny.

However, Ben decided that he still had feelings for Sunny and is now trying to make their relationship work. On May 7, he posted a selfie with her on Instagram and captioned it, “Crew nights out.”

Below Deck fans threw shade at Sunny for staying with Ben in the comments of the post. “Sunny made herself look desperate,” one fan wrote.

When another fan disagreed and told the person to “back off,” Sunny clapped back and jokingly replied, “my bad Kate.”

A third fan believed that Ben only went back to Sunny because he got rejected by Camille, and someone else wondered if Sunny watched Ben’s behavior on Below Deck Season 10 before filming with him on the show.

Since Ben and Sunny confirmed that they’re in a good place now on social media, fans will have to tune in to the rest of the season to see how their relationship progresses.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. on Bravo.