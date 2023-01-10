Twitch star Ibai “might go blind” due to eye condition

Spanish Twitch star Ibai revealed that he “might go blind” due to an eye condition after receiving diagnoses from health professionals.

Ibai Llanos is one of the most-followed streamers on Twitch, who also dominated viewership on the platform throughout much of 2022.

Although Ibai does play games on his channel, he’s best known as a variety streamer, even hosting his own New Year’s show in 2021 with a prominent Spanish host and an impressive fireworks display.

Boasting over 12 million followers on his channel, it makes sense that his fans would want to know what’s going on with their favorite streamer — so when he gave them a worrying health diagnosis he’d received, viewers instantly grew concerned.

Ibai says there’s a “high chance” he may go blind

Ibai delivered the news during a January 10 live stream, revealing that he “might go blind” due to a “degenerative” eye condition after receiving a diagnosis from health professionals.

“[There’s] a problem in my left eye,” he began in a verified translation. “I got some news, well, I got a message, from the professionals that treat me, telling me that I might go blind. …the fact that there’s a high chance of me going blind, because apparently, if I have a degenerative problem in my left eye, my right eye will end up with the same problem.”

The streamer also explained that already experiencing significant vision issues in his left eye, but says that he might be able to save his right eye if he continues using a sleep apnea machine.

A sleep apnea machine (also known as a CPAP) is used to help people breathe at night — most usually, those who suffer from sleep apnea, a condition where breathing suddenly starts and stops randomly during sleep.

Ibai has received an outpouring of support from fans in the wake of this latest news as they continue to await more information from the streamer.

Ibai is just the latest broadcaster to undergo serious health complications, with streamer Buddha notably undergoing emergency brain surgery back in November of last year.